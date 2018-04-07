Internet Reacts to the 20th Anniversary of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’

Can you feel the Heart of the Cards? Well, if there was ever a day you tapped into that power, it would be today. After all, Yu-Gi-Oh! is celebrating its anime’s 20th birthday, and fans have a lot to say about the nostalgic milestone.

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh! and anime, fans will most likely know its 2000 take, but that was not the first adaptation. In 1998, Toei Animation moved forward with its adaptation of Yu-Gi-Oh! The series is often called Season 0 by fans, and its distinctive style has made the show a cult favorite within the anime fandom.

Commonly known as Yu-Gi-Oh! A Shadow Game, this first anime adaptation opened the door for Yugi Muto and his Duel Monsters. The landmark season may not connect to the more popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime, but its 27-episode run paved the way for what the second series would do. Everything from Duel Monsters to the Millennium Puzzle got their anime debut in this 1998 debut, and Studio Gallop expanded on the franchise’s overall lore when its first adaptation came two years later.

Today, fans are paying homage to Yu-Gi-Oh! and its little-known anime origins on this anniversary. As you can see below, netizens have taken to Twitter to celebrate all things Duel Monsters through cosplay and fan-art. So, if you want to feel the Heart of the Cards for yourself, it is time you posted your own tribute to the anime.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Can you believe Yu-Gi-Oh! is this old already? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

It’s the 20th anniversary of yugioh and wow where has the time gone. Felt like yesterday I was sending my brother to the shadow realm — Peirce (@i2Gunless) April 4, 2018

Happy 20th anniversary to Yugioh Season 0!!!! I love #Yugioh so much and I miss being my spooky boy ?⚰️ ?



Photo by a.m.p.studios on Instagram!! pic.twitter.com/wCoWAv7JHB — ??Audrey @ Honey on Main?? (@Turbocrit) April 4, 2018

Happy 20th anniversary to my favorite anime of all time!! I hope I can cosplay my favorite blonde idiot again some day but here are terrible selfie’s of the one time I did. #yugioh pic.twitter.com/GRGzuyEPcZ — 1000 chicken shares @fandomPDX (@hildurgalaxy) April 4, 2018

Today is the 20th anniversary of the Toei version of #Yugioh (Season 0), which is my FAVORITE!

It’s about damn friggin’ time they put it on DVD/Blu Ray, as it was PERFECT!



Celebrate! ‘Tis a glorious thing!#遊戯王アニメ20周年#遊戯王 pic.twitter.com/WlNeOlrnYP — Luna DeMasi (@LunaDeMasi) April 4, 2018

Happy 20th Anniversary to the best card game that was a phenomenon Yu-Gi-Oh! It’s time to duel! #YuGiOh #DuelMonsters #KidsWB pic.twitter.com/TPSRVt2tWY — Justin La’Marr Stevenson (@Jaaay_Duuurty) April 4, 2018

Yu-Gi-Oh was everything growing up! Happy 20th anniversary #yugioh! https://t.co/nUJifvJhvj — Angie Mills (@Angievalerie) April 4, 2018

I might not be a professional duelist but I just wanna thank #YuGiOh for bringing me out of my shell those early days of high school. Happy 20th! pic.twitter.com/J6UtvDtmXa — 魔 (@ImTheOtakuKing) April 4, 2018

Ahhh 20 years of sending suckas to the shado realm what a great show thanks yu-gi-oh pic.twitter.com/MxaI7smL24 — KyubiCrasher (@coryknoxu) April 4, 2018

