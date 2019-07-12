Yu-Gi-Oh Announces Adorable New Plush Collection

It’s time to D-D-D-DUEL! Yu-Gi-Oh! has long been a series that incorporates life and death stakes into an Egyptian themed card game, where lives, and sometimes even souls, are on the line. While the series can sometimes be deathly serious, that won’t stop the “Jump Shop” from creating some of the cutest plushies to date with the characters and monsters that frequently appear. Coming out next month, August 2019, the Yu-Gi-Oh! plush collection will be sure to satisfy any duelist looking to add something cute to their decks!

Twitter Outlet Aitai Kuji supplied the news that these Yu-Gi-Oh! Plushies would be dropping next month, so fans should get their wallets ready if they’re looking to add some new Yugi Moto trinkets to their repertoire:

The Jump Shop will be coming out with exclusive #YuGiOh nitotan plush keychains, produced by Takara Tomy Arts. The nitotans will only be available at Jump Stores in Japan!

Yu-Gi-Oh! may have started with the adventures of Yugi Moto and the Egyptian personality rattling around in his brain, but the franchise continued with a number of sequels that focused on duelist schools, virtual reality constructs, and numerous other story beats that placed duel monsters into entirely new locales. The two main duel monsters featured here are Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl, who have always been two of the most used cards in the deck of Yugi.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.