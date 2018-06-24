‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ To Release Special Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon Plush

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh, there is no way you can overlook the popularity of Seto Kaibo’s go-to card. Yes, the Blue-Eyes White Dragon has become one of anime’s top characters, and fans around the world have come to love the Duel Monster. So, isn’t it about time you got your own toonish plush of the beast?

Clearly, Sol International thinks that is the case. The Japanese company is about to release one super adorable plush based on the Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon after all.

Over on Twitter, the toy company revealed a first-look at its special Yu-Gi-Oh toy for fans. The image, which can be seen below, shows the cutesy doll in all its big-eyed glory.

“Scheduled for an October 2018 release. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Plush Doll — Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon! Pre-orders will be accepted soon! Please wait for more details,” the Twitter post writes.

According to the poster, the Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon will be a hefty plush. It will be 37 cm tall, and it comes complete with fluffy wings. The Duel Monster’s eyes are as cartoonish as anime fans will remember, so don’t be surprised if Kaiba tries to fight you for this adorable plush. Right now, its price is set at 6000 yen which is just less than $55 USD. So far, there is no word on whether international shipping will be offered for this plush, but fans are determined to get their hands on it no matter what.

Of course, this plush does differ from your normal take on Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The original Duel Monster isn’t so chibi, but that all changes when the creature is taken to Toon World. The spell card gives all Duel Monsters in play a cartoony makeover, leaving any Blue-Eyes White Dragon to become a Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon instead.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.