Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Urges Fans To Vote With New Artwork

With the Japanese elections coming up, a new contender has thrown his hat into the ring of public discourse in the form of Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters series. Taking issue with the current administration in Japan, Takahashi implored his Instagram audience in the east to hit the polling stations for the upcoming election. Will the creator of Yugi Moto and his dueling monsters have an effect on the upcoming vote?

Takahashi shared the new artwork and message on his official Instagram page, attempting to get the word out using his creations of Yugi, Dark Magician, and Dark Magician Girl:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl are two of the more famous Duel Monsters in the large franchise’s roster, always finding a place within Yugi Moto’s deck. While they may not be as powerful as Exodia or the “Egyptian God Cards”, the pair of sorcerers have appeared in more episodes of the anime franchise than we can count. With Yugi winning his duels thanks to his faith in the “heart of the cards”, there’s something to be said about the relationship that he, and the Pharoah living inside his brain, have with these “monsters”.

While the Dark Magicians weren’t as prevalent in the follow up Yu-Gi-Oh! series such as GX and 4DS, they’ll always have a place in the hearts of audiences around the world. Now whether or not they can change the electorate is yet to be seen!

What do you think of this latest artwork from the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and duel monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.