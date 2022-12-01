Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Magically Summons Dark Magician Girl

Yu-Gi-Oh! remains one of the most successful action franchises to this date even after the original creator's tragic passing, and now one awesome cosplay has summoned the magical Dark Magical Girl and is ready for a duel! Kazuki Takahashi left quite the huge legacy behind as not only did the original run of the series go on to be one of the most successful action franchises of all time, but its various sequels and spin-offs have gone on to enjoy their own level of successes as well. That's not even including the trading card game either.

The anime, manga, and trading card games have been such a hit with fans around the world through their runs thus far, and that means that in the year since fans have grown to love all sorts of memorable monsters. This all began with Yugi Mutou's original deck of cards, and though he has plenty of standouts of his own, the Dark Magician Girl likely ranks among one of the top picks among fans. Now there's even more proof as to why as artist @mingmiho on TikTok has brought the fan favorite to life with appropriately magical cosplay. Check it out:

How to Check Out Yu-Gi-Oh's Anime and Manga

With so many anime and manga releases out there, thankfully there is a good way to check out the series' original run in multiple ways. If you wanted to look up the original manga run of the franchise, you can now find all chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

READ MORE: Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Creates a Way to Finally Duel Monsters in 3D | Hunter x Hunter Artist Remembers Late Yu-Gi-Oh Creator in Special Tribute

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

Where does Dark Magician Girl rank among your favorite Yu-Gi-Oh monsters overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Yu-Gi-Oh and anime in the comments!