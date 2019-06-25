Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Gives Update On Thanos Duel Disk

Mind. Reality. Power. Space. Time. Soul. The Infinity Gauntlet gives its wearer the powers of a god, but does it give them the power over the heart of the cards? One fan has decided to combine these two forces by creating an Infinity Gauntlet that is also attached to one of Yu-Gi-Oh’s duel disks. While the Infinity Gauntlet may give you unlimited power, does it allow you to destroy your opponent in a game of cards? Check out this fan made construction to see a union of these two franchises.

Reddit User Ulex_Stoval combined the power of ancient Egypt with Thanos‘ favorite piece of fashion to truly put you in “defense mode”:

There were many items of power during the series of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters that Yugi and others attempted to harness. Aside from simply their decks, certain heroes and villains would wear millennium items that held the spirits of ancient Egyptians. Yugi Moto shared his spirit with that of an Egyptian pharaoh who assisted him in winning these life or death card games and avoid being banished into the “Shadow Realm”.

Thanos, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, was constantly looking for the Infinity Stones and a gauntlet to wield them in order to erase half of all life in the universe. Seeing his planet of Titan destroyed due to overpopulation, the “Mad Titan” sought to create a “paradise” for those who survived his “snap”. Though he accomplished his goal during the run time of Avengers: Infinity War, his actions were undone during the latter side of its sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Thanos’ gauntlet was created by the master metal worker, Eitri, on a far away planet that was responsible for Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, the duel disks were created by Seto Kaiba in Yu-Gi-Oh! to create a new way to play the duel monsters game. Though created from entirely different sources, both manage to give their wielder insane new abilities, whether it be god-like powers or creating virtual representations of card monsters.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.