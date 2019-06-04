Yu-Gi-Oh! Fans Celebrate Yugi’s Birthday With High-Class Art

Happy Birthday To You! Happy Birthday To You! Happy Birthday Dear Yugi! Yes, today is canonically Yugi Moto‘s birthday, June 4th, and fans are showing their appreciation for the ultimate Duel Monsters’ player with a series of amazing fan art pieces that are sure to get anyone ready for their next duel! While we aren’t sure whether the Pharaoh trapped inside Yugi’s body also shares the same birthday, we’ll give a mulligan on this one and allow him to celebrate the festivities as well for the Yu-Gi-Oh character’s date of birth!

Slide 1

This amazing fan art elicits strong feelings of Genndy Tartakovsky and imagines our characters in a much more simplistic, albeit still beautiful, design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slide 2

Taking into account both “normal” Yugi and the Pharaoh, this fanart really brings the duality to life here, with a stylish Yugi giving a nod to his spiritual “roommate”.

Slide 3

We didn’t know that we needed a Sanrio/Hello Kitty version of Yugi Moto in our lives until this fanart came our way!

Slide 4

While Yugi and the Pharaoh’s relationship didn’t start off in the best of ways, the two eventually came into their roles as teacher and student, even eventually becoming friends and relying on one another when it came to life threatening duels.

Slide 5

More “Chibi” versions of fan favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! characters arrive on the scene to wish Yugi a Happy Birthday! (How old would Yugi Moto be by now? What do you guys think?)

Slide 6

This more realistic take on Yugi is astonishing, though we’re still a bit confused how on earth Moto’s hair would work in real life.

Slide 7

While we aren’t familiar with Hemuli, this fan artist’s cat is more than welcome to be included in fantastic art such as this.

Slide 8

Yugi and the Pharaoh hold two halves of the Milennial Puzzle, representing their split personalities.

Did you know today was Yugi’s Birthday? What present would you get for the duelist who has everything? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and defense mode.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment.