Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium Puzzle Pre-Orders Hit Amazon

The UltimaGear Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium puzzle from Bandai is a full-sized replica of the one featured in the anime. The puzzle is the most powerful of the seven Millennium Items, and contains the soul of the Pharaoh Atem. It also grants the owner the powers of knowledge and darkness along with a wish upon completion. If you would like to claim this prize, you can try your hand at solving this full-scale model version. It won't be easy.

Pre-orders for the Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium Puzzle Ultimagear Model Kit are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $44 with a release date set for October 1st. There are two steps in the build - first you must assemble the pieces then you must solve the puzzle. To make things interesting, there are no instructions on how to do the latter. From the description:

"In order to complete this puzzle, one must rely on their "intuition" to find a very small path to completion from the "countless assembly patterns" that are created from the order, positioning, sliding and spinning of the pieces"

Note that it took Yugi around eight years to solve the Millennium Puzzle - hopefully you'll have an easier time of it.

