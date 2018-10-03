‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Goes High-Fashion With This Dress

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most popular series out there, and a major part of that is due to the real-life trading card game it’s spawned that fans have turned into a game with major staying power.

But no one expect those cards to be used to make a cool new dress, as one student of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design put the trading cards to a surprising new use.

Reddit user OJwithoutPULP spotted the following trading card dress on display, and unfortunately was unable to get the student artist’s name. UPDATE: The artist has been identified as Hannah Cousins, who has the costuming pseudonym of ‘Hanni Banani Cosplay‘.But the trading card game has never looked better. Although it’s not as flashy as you would expect given the wild designs of every card. The dress gets a classy look as it uses the unifying look of the back of the cards and carves out a cool silhouette.

Although fans don’t see what cards are used here, it’s safe to say these probably aren’t the most rare of the collection. With the series currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year too, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts. The cards at the top of the heap are pulling in major dollars, and the value of this dress would instantly increase in value should it use some of these select cards.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.