One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is ready for a fight with Yusuke Urameshi! When asking anime fans about their favorite series, it’s likely you’ll find Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho at or near the top of many of those lists. The series is often touted as one of the best action series of all time, and that’s especially true for the anime adaptation. A lot of that success and popularity is rooted in the series’ main character, Yusuke Urameshi, who was much different from other young Shonen protagonists of the time.

It has been such a success over the years in fact that many fans are hoping to see a proper come back for the series some day. It’s well over two decades old at this point, and is primed for some kind of anime revival, but the series instead will be getting an unexpected revival in the form of a new live-action series for Netflix. Fans have yet to see any of this new live-action production just yet, but there’s an excitement about who could be bringing the new version of Yusuke to life. Artist @shellanin_ on Instagram has provided a great looking preview of Yusuke’s live-action debut with some awesome cosplay of the fighter! Check it out below:

Yu Yu Hakusho’s new live-action series will be making its debut with Netflix some time in 2023. While there has yet to be any word on what the new series will cover from Togashi’s original manga, nor have there been any casting announcements, but reports have indicated that early production on this adaptation has already begun. First announced to be in the works in Winter 2020, this new series will feature Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer. It’s being developed as a Netflix Original production, and will be a joint production with TOHO Studios.

TOHO even contracted some brand new Netflix production facilities for this new Yu Yu Hakusho adaptation, but unfortunately that 2023 release window means we won’t be getting to see anything concrete from the new series for quite a while. With the success of series like Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, this new production has a lot to live up to! What do you think? Are you curious to see a live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series? Who do you think would make a good Yusuke? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!