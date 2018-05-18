All Dubbed ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Seasons Now On Hulu

Yu Yu Hakusho, among many other anime, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, so fans have seen the series crop up in new ways they certainly did not expect. It’s one of the major anime series where many fans agree that the English dub has just as much quality as the original Japanese release, and now even more fans can see why.

Every episode of Yu Yu Hakusho‘s English dub is now available to stream on Hulu (as of May 16). This means fans can now relive the series’ 112 episodes, spread across four seasons, and see for themselves why the English dub gets so much praise.

All seasons of Yu Yu Hakusho English Dubbed is coming to Hulu May 16th pic.twitter.com/IGpN63Z1PZ — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) May 11, 2018

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashiand follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho was as well known for its fashion sense as it was for its story and fights. It is also one of the few anime series where the fandom is often evenly split between the original Japanese language release and the English dub. The fact it’s returning in some form will definitely be a huge get for fans who have been fondly looking back on the series for years now.

The series will be getting a new OVA which will be bundled along with the fourth part of its 25th Anniversary Blu-ray, with part four shipping in October (which includes the final Demon World arc of the series). The first release covers the Spirit Detective arc (the first 26 episodes) along with both movies, and will ship on July 27. The second release covers the entire Dark Tournament arc, and ships on August 28, and the third set includes the 28-episode Chapter Black arc, and ships on September 26 in Japan.

The new OVA special will cover two stories. The first is “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story that reveals how Kurama and Hiei first met and is represented by the brand new key visual above (which is a recreation of the cover page to the “Two Shots” manga entry), and the second is “All or Nothing” which will adapt the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga.

Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei.