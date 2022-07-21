Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Hilariously Readies for Kurama's Live-Action Debut

One hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is surprisingly perfectly ready for Kurama's big live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series remains one of the most well regarded action franchises of all time, and even as Yu Yu Hakusho celebrates its 30th Anniversary of the anime series, fans are still loving it all these years later. Now the franchise is getting ready for quite the unexpected comeback soon with a new live-action series adaptation coming to Netflix, and this means we will be seeing some completely different takes on all of our classic favorite characters once more.

This, of course, means we'll get to see Kurama making his live-action debut as since the Spirit Detective arc of the series, Kurama had been one of the main quartet of heroes that fans saw over the course of the franchise. Kurama's one of the more unique fighters in the series overall, and now he's gotten an even more unique look thanks to artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! This artist's take on Kurama sees them using chili peppers to recreate the fighter's famous locks. You can check it out below:

Yu Yu Hakusho's new live-action adaptation is currently in the works with Netflix. A joint production between Shueisha, TOHO, and ROBOT, and scheduled to release worldwide in December 2023, Netflix begins to describe their new Yu Yu Hakusho series as such, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell."

The synopsis continues with, "Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix." But what are you thinking about Yu Yu Hakusho's new series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!