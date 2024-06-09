Yu Yu Hakusho Creator Revisits Yusuke With Throwback Sketch

Yoshihiro Togashi is the standard for many fans when it comes to manga. From Yu Yu Hakusho to Hunter x Hunter, the artist is a rare talent. These days, Togashi is back at work on Hunter x Hunter amid a long hiatus, but that doesn't mean he has left the Spirit World behind. After all, the creator of Yu Yu Hakusho just dropped a new sketch of Yusuke Urameshi for fans.

As you can see below, the artist took to social media to share the sketch. It has been years since Yu Yu Hakusho rolled out any new chapters, but even still, Togashi has never lost his touch. His ability to bring Yusuke to life is unmatched, and fans of Yu Yu Hakusho are geeking out over this throwback piece.

After all, if you are familiar with Yu Yu Hakusho, this artwork should be familiar to you. The art Togashi posted on X (Twitter) hails from 1990. The art was used to bring Yu Yu Hakusho volume one to life, after all. The only thing missing here is the manga's cloudy blue background, but when it comes to Yusuke, the sketch is a dead ringer.

Clearly, Togashi took a walk down memory lane with this Yu Yu Hakusho tribute, and fans are loving the little gift. If you have not binged the series for yourself, Yu Yu Hakusho's manga can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Togashi's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

What do you think about this Yu Yu Hakusho tribute?