Yu Yu Hakusho Creator Shares Rare Behind-The-Scenes Sketches

Yu Yu Hakusho's creator has given fans a rare behind the scenes look at the classic manga with some behind the scenes sketches! Yu Yu Hakusho has gone down with fans as one of the most fondly remembered series to ever run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The anime adaptation's success then took the franchise even further as fans still hold it in very high regard even with the recent celebration of the Yu Yu Hakusho's 30th anniversary. It's hard to debate how much of an impact it's had, and its creator only went on to share even more popular work later.

Yu Yu Hakusho creator Yoshihiro Togashi might be more fondly recognized by fans for his later work with Hunter x Hunter depending on the generation, but Yu Yu Hakusho still hits after all these years. The creator recently took to social media to share a cool behind the scenes look at some of the early sketches for the manga featuring a rare look at many of the characters fans got to see in action during the series' run. You can check out the special Yu Yu Hakusho sketches below.

How to Read and Watch Yu Yu Hakusho

Thankfully, there's a great way to go back and check out both the classic Yu Yu Hakusho manga and anime. You can find all chapters of Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga with a paid subscription to Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can find the entire series' run in both English dubbed and Japanese language releases streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu.

They tease Yu Yu Hakusho as such, "From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

There's also a live-action Yu Yu Hakusho TV series now streaming with Netflix that offers a different take on the classic manga series if you wanted more action after.