Epic Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Brings Obelisk to Life

No matter your skill, there is a place in the cosplay community for you. The fandom is one that has grown leaps and bounds in the last decade for all walks of people. From television to film, you can dress up as whoever you want, and that goes doubly for anime. And thanks to one dedicated fan, it seems Yu-Gi-Oh has brought the one and only Obelisk to life.

Over on social media, fans began to geek out when a certain cosplay went live. The look hails from Japan, and you can see the Yu-Gi-Oh tribute brings one of the biggest Duel Monsters to life.

The clever look appears to be made out of foam and for good reason. If the cosplay was done in any other material, it would be way too heavy for anyone to wear. The foam also gives the look more flexibility as the Duel Monster needs to move… and yes, that includes its tiny hands.

As for the rest of the look, Obelisk is a feat in its own. Without even mentioning the costume’s shading, there are lots of careful details to be found here. The mask of Obelisk shows those nods the clearest, and the fan is even wearing a body suit underneath this armor to better blend in.

Really, the only thing that stands out as odd here are Obelisk’s tiny hands. They are pretty cute even if they stand out, and fans admit they are partial to the choice.

If you want to cosplay as a Yu-Gi-Oh character, you do not have to go all out like this fan did. There are other characters better suited for beginners if you look. While guys like the Dark Magician may be best for intermediate cosplayers, you can always give duelists like Kaiba or Joey a shot to start!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.