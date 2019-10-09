Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Spots Super-Subtle Anime Easter Egg

\When it comes to easter eggs, most fans expect for movies and TV series to pull in clever nods from beyond their story. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has mastered the art with all of its references to comic books and more, but the use of easter eggs isn’t reserved for the films. Just about every series does it, and fans just spotted a rather unique easter egg which hails from the Yu-Gi-Oh anime.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Marsadow got the community buzzing online when he showed Yu-Gi-Oh fans something special. While watching one of the anime’s opening themes, the fan noticed that one scene looks the exact same as some card artwork.

As you can see below, the opening for Yu-Gi-Oh GX features a shot where Clayman and Burstinatrix pose side by side while Sparkman rises up above them. The look brings together three Elemental heroes into one frame, and this artwork became the basis for one of Yu-Gi-Oh‘s newer cards.

As detailed by The Organization, Yu-Gi-Oh announced a new card this month called Generation Next. The GX-themed support qualifies as a quick-play spell, so fans can pair it as they please. But as you can see, the Japanese card uses the exact same shot which Yu-Gi-Oh GX brought to life several years ago.

Of course, this little easter egg caught the attention of fans, and they are glad to see Yu-Gi-Oh GX out there inspiring new cards. More often than not, it is usually the trading card game giving easter eggs to the anime, but this time things got turned on their head. Now, fans can look forward to the next Yu-Gi-Oh series to see whether the 2020 anime inspires some cards of its own.

