Yu-Gi-Oh! Cosplay Reveals Dark Magician Girl’s Sexy Summer Look

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh summons, fans don’t think to equate Duel Monsters with beachy fun. Sure, the Blue-Eyes White Dragon may like a stroll by the pool, but there are fewer sexy Duel Monsters than you may think. However, it looks like one fan is ready to give the Dark Magician Girl such a makeover, and they did so with one stunning cosplay.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Lisa Mancinerh posted their latest anime cosplay. It was there the fan shared their summery take on the Dark Magician Girl, and social media has been quick to share the impressive look.

As you can see below, the cosplayer donned a special Yu-Gi-Oh outfit meant for the pool. The fan gave a bikini an update worthy of any Duel Monster. The two-piece is decked out with details pulled straight from the Dark Magician Girl’s outfit; It just so happens that there is less fabric to explore those details with.

Wearing a collared necklace, the cosplayer completes the look with the summons’ iconic hat and staff. Mancinerh says they made the staff out of sturdy foam, and the hat is kept in place with a large elastic band hidden underneath its lip. The rest of the bikini was put together with custom trim and broach additions, so it definitely meets anyone’s DIY standard.

In the past, Mancinerh put their own spin on this summons with a full-on Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay with a complete costume. The piece, which can be seen here, pays homage to the original design of the Dark Magician Girl and looks good doing it.

So, how do you think Joey would react to a Duel Monsters summons like this…?

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.