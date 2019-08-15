Yu-Gi-Oh’s Dark Magician Come to Life in Fierce Drag Transformation

The Yu-Gi-Oh fandom may be one of the quieter anime groups online, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t busy. As the classic title prepares to drop a new anime next year, Yu-Gi-Oh has lots on its plate, and fans will do whatever it takes to show off their support. And thanks to one fan, that support includes full-on drag makeovers.

Taking to YouTube, the user Ariel Versace decided to show off their next-level makeup skills and their love of Yu-Gi-Oh at the same time. The drag personality did a Dark Magician transformation for fans, and it would even leave Seto Kaiba impressed.



As you can see above, the transformation is focused on the cosplayer’s actual look. It brings all of the colorful elegance which the Dark Magician holds into some gorgeous eye makeup. With some thick eyeliner sweeping across their lids, Ariel Versace would put Yami to shame, and the rest of the look is focused on coloration. After all, the eye shadow look involving an array of colors like blue, purple, pink, and green.

Oh, and as for the Dark Magician’s metallic accents? Some bronzer and highlighter easily pull those tones into the look!

By the end, Ariel Versace has a drag look worthy of the Dark Magician, and they bring it all together with a blue satiny costume. The addition of a blonde wig makes this Dark Magician a bit different from his actual anime predecessor, but Yu-Gi-Oh fans admit this glamorous mirror would be a fun one to pull from a Duel Monsters deck.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.