Yu-Gi-Oh: Sevens Anime Releases First Clip

When the new year came around, fans knew it was just a matter of time before Yu-Gi-Oh went live with a new anime. The franchise is known for kicking off brand-new series at the start of the year, and 2020 was no different. After touting Arc-V around for a good bit, Yu-Gi-Oh decided it was time for a new anime, and fans can check out the first clip from the upcoming series now.

The footage went live over the weekend in Japan. Yu-Gi-Oh: Sevens wanted to reel fans in ahead of its April premiere, so this clip gives audiences a taste of what’s to come. It starts out with a rather intense introduction as fans follow their new protagonist through a convincing daydream which turns into a lackluster day.

The video, which you can check out below, shows Yu-Gi-Oh: Sevens in all its energetic glory. The clip begins with the new protagonist imagining his life as a mech pilot, and he is on the hunt for a certain foe. After all, the pilot wants nothing more than to become a top Duel Monsters champion, and he leads his mech suit towards a tower where thee champion resides.

“Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens” anime episode clip; airs April 4th (Bridge) pic.twitter.com/FznSIBTwWn — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 21, 2020

Of course, fans watching this clip were thrilled by this scene, but it does not take long for Yu-Gi-Oh to pop their bubble. The moment is nothing more than a daydream as the new hero had been sketching a mech suit for himself. The rest of the clip follows the colorful duelist as he works on hacking some info, but his effort was all for naught as the clip ends with him being locked out of the encrypted program.

Currently, Yu-Gi-Oh: Sevens is slated to debut in early April for Japanese fans, but there is no word on when the anime will make its way to the United States. With the ongoing pandemic, many are simply hoping the upcoming anime doesn’t get delayed as several shows like Re:Life season two were ultimately delayed by the virus.

What do you think about this new Yu-Gi-Oh anime so far…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!