New Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Debuts First Poster, Cast Additions

In the long running card dueling anime franchise that is Yu-Gi-Oh!, we’ve seen our fair share of duel monsters rise into a digital world to battle in order to prove who is the best duelist ever. Next year, 2020, we’ll be getting an entirely new adventure in the world of this popular card game as Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens has released the first poster and cast list for the next installment of the series that began with the protagonist of Yugi Moto. Now, the series will be led by its youngest protagonist ever in the form of Ishibashi and his duel monster, Seventh Road Magician!

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the details of the recent announcement from the popular convention of Jump Festa, revealing more details about the seventh installment of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise and the duel monsters that have made the series such a popular anime juggernaut:

Some of the voice actors and creative minds behind the series will include:

Director: Nobuhiro Kondo

Series Composition: Toshimitsu Takeuchi

Character Design: Kazuko Tadano, Hiromi Matsushita

Studio: Bridge

Yuuga (CV: Hiiro Ishibashi)

Tatsuhisa (CV: Taku Yashiro)

Gakuto (CV: Natsuki Hanae)

Romin (CV: Tamori Kusunoki)

With Yu-Gi-Oh! having traveled to ancient Egyptian spirit realms, alternate realities, and duel academies to name a few, it should be interesting to see where the franchise decides to take these new characters in their dueling adventures. We’ll be sure to let you know as more details are revealed about the next chapter of Duel Monsters!

What do you think of the first details for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Duel Monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.