Yu-Gi-Oh Goes Viral After Hilarous Judge Judy Case Resurfaces

For some, Yu-Gi-Oh might just be a series they enjoy, but there are some who have come to embrace the series in deeper ways. More than a decade since its release, the franchise has gathered an army of loyal fans who watch the anime and play the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game. Of course, some of the series’ most serious fans can get riled up when their fandom is threatened, and netizens were reminded of how true that is recently when a certain video surfaced.

Over on Twitter, a fan-page known as Seto Kaiba took time to remind Yu-Gi-Oh fans of something odd. You may not have known or simply forgotten, but a court case was popularized years ago when Yu-Gi-Oh was brought into court. An episode of Judge Judy saw two friends appear before her Honor after one accused the other of stealing some of his prized cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Never forget that judge Judy episode where a guy accusing another guy of stealing his yu-gi-oh cards,” the tweet reads, and well – you can see for yourself.

Never forget that judge Judy episode where a guy accusing another guy of stealing his yu-gi-oh cards and Amy Schumer is there too pic.twitter.com/5qbZGkVGvx — Seto Kaiba (@FuckYugi) October 1, 2019

The episode, which came out years ago, sees Judge Judy listen to plaintiff Miercoles Bell who says a set of his Yu-Gi-Oh cards went missing after seeing his friend Antwon McNeese. After the cards went missing, Bell believed McNeese took them on purpose to sell online, and the court case fell to Judge Judy for ruling. The episode became the stuff of memes after debuting long ago, but it has mostly been forgotten by newer anime fans who never cared to tune into Judge Judy. Now, the episode is recirculating the fandom, and fans admit they’re split about the case.

Still, one thing does seem to be universal between netizens. They agree that if someone were bold enough to steal their Ignister Prominence card, they would be pretty upset too!

Which of your anime collectibles would you be willing to go to court over…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.