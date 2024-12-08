Adult Swim Surprises With New Yule Log Horror Movie Premiere for the Holidays

Adult Swim has returned with a surprise premiere for another Yule Log horror movie, and it’s the surprisingly perfect watch for the holiday season. Adult Swim really took fans by surprise back in 2022 when it had scheduled out a block of its programming for a special Yule Log presentation. While the first few minutes had focused on just the fireplace, it wasn’t long before it all expanded with characters, a full story, and before too long became a fully fledged horror movie experience. Now Adult Swim has teamed up with the creator behind the first Yule Log surprise for a brand new entry in the franchise.

Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out was scheduled to make its debut over last Friday evening, and fans had their suspicions about what this could be. As it turned out, it was not only a new Christmas horror film, but a full sequel to the first Adult Swim Yule Log film following the survivor from the first film, Zoe, as she’s trapped in a wild new holiday adventure. Now if you wanted to check out both of the Adult Swim Yule Log films in full, you can now find them streaming with Max to help commemorate the holiday season.

What Is Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out?

Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out takes place not long after the first film with its sole survivor, Zoe (Andrea Laing), trying to recover from the loss of her fiance and more. She’s still traumatized after being attacked by the living Yule Log from the first film, and attempts to leave to Mexico to avoid the holidays entirely. Instead she gets trapped in a Hallmark movie like small town, and her two worlds start to collide one another as it’s not long before it starts getting intense in Zoe’s life all over again.

Written and directed by Casper Kelly, who also was behind the first Adult Swim Yule Log surprise film and the viral “Too Many Cooks” short, the sequel essentially starts Zoe out on a path towards a much bigger universe of potential holiday films. The sequel not only opens up to other aspects of the holiday season with its aping of the Hallmark movie universe, but also really starts to hone in on a lot of the wilder aspects that the first movie only started to tease.

Will There Be More Adult Swim Yule Logs in the Future?

“This holiday, we’re giving the gift that no one thought to ask for, again!” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, of the new surprise Horror release. “And we lost the receipt, so you can’t trade it in! You’re welcome and happy holidays from Adult Swim to you.” As for Kelly, the creator hilariously plays with the idea of continuing these films to spark a whole new cinematic universe. “I am thrilled to bring this second genre-defying installment in the Adult Swim Cinematic ‘Yuliverse’ to fans,” Kelly stated.

“With luck (and your viewership) I will get to fulfill my vision of 31 interconnected Yule Log films, including ‘Adult Swim Yule Log: Next of Kindling’ and ‘Adult Swim Yule Log: Revenge of the Three French Hen Ninjas,’ putting Adult Swim squarely in the forefront of the movie franchise space where it belongs.” So it seems like if Adult Swim fans further support the new Yule Log film on Max along with the now available first film, Adult Swim could make these horror holiday surprises more of a regular occurence in the future.