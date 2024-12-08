Rick and Morty Season 8 Hypes 2025 Return With New Promo: Watch

Rick and Morty is gearing up to return to Adult Swim with new episodes next year, and the first teaser for this new season is poking fun at the voice cast changes happening in the last few seasons. Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered with one of the biggest shake ups in the animated series’ history as two new lead stars replaced former series co-creator Justin Roiland. It was received well among fans last year with its debut, but Season 8 of the series will be the first real time that its new lead stars will really be able to put their own stamp on things.

Rick and Morty Season 8 has been in the works for a release some time in 2025, and while no concrete release date has been announced as of the time of this publication, Adult Swim UK & Europe is celebrating the series’ return in a fun new way. In a special promo commemorating the holiday season shared on social media, Rick and Morty is amping up fans for its return with Season 8 with a hilarious callout to these cast changes with Rick trying to audition new actors to replace Jerry. But Jerry’s coming back, of course. Check out the new promo below.

Rick and Morty returns in 2025. Jerry included.



Check the link in our bio for where to watch #AdultSwim in your country. #rickandmorty #adultswimeurope #christmas pic.twitter.com/8HhB0OIbHy — Adult Swim UK & Europe (@AdultSwimUK) December 7, 2024

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 8

Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works for a release in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe with Adult Swim some time in 2025, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date. The animated series had been on a yearly release schedule for the last few years, but the extra time devoted to Season 8 makes a lot of sense considering how many changes have happened behind the scenes. Two new lead stars joined the series with Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden as Morty Smith, and had to quickly adjust to the already nearly closed produced on Season 7. But Season 8 marks a whole new path.

Unlike with Rick and Morty Season 7, Cardoni and Belden won’t really have to work over someone else’s performance. The two of them will be able to make their own unique stamp on the titular duo, and we’ll likely see even more of their respective comedic and dramatic abilities in the coming episodes. With improv comedy being inherent to the core of the earlier seasons, the more structured storytelling of the later seasons has also been a much better success with fans as seen in these later years.

There’s Going to Be a Lot More Rick and Morty Soon

Rick and Morty is now in the tail end of its 70 episode order with Adult Swim following its first three seasons, but that’s far from all that we’re going to get in the future. Adult Swim has so much confidence in the success of the animated series that they have already renewed Rick and Morty for Seasons 11 and 12. So when this newest renewal order wraps up, Rick and Morty will have 120 episodes under its belt. And that’s if the series stops at Season 12. Which seems unlikely right now.

Rick and Morty is quickly becoming one of the longest running animated originals for Adult Swim, and it’s likely going to continue for much longer than expected. With the series openly playing with the fact that it’s had some cast changes behind the scenes, Season 8 is already shaping up to be a fun season after everything that went down with the animated series the last time around.