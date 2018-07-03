The Internet Is Real Emotional About The ‘Yuri On Ice’ Movie

It’s been more than a year since Yuri on Ice skated into the world, but the show hasn’t lost any of its momentum. The fandom behind the sport series is one of the most dedicated to hit anime in years, and it was knocked over the head with a big announcement not too long ago. And, as you can guess, fans are still real emotional about the update.

You know, since Yuri on Ice will be making its comeback next year.

For those not in the know, the team behind Yuri on Ice confirmed the anime is set to make a comeback in 2019. MAPPA released the first poster and teaser trailer for the anime’s movie. The film, which is titled Yuri on Ice the Movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE, promises to reintroduce your favorite figure skaters and then some.

Of course, the big reveal would make any fan excited, but the fandom dove into an emotional tailspin when the meat of the film was shown. The teaser and poster for ICE ADOLESCENCE promises the project will focus on a younger Victor Nikiforov, and fans of the athlete know some serious angst awaits them now.

After all, the silver-haired lead has touched upon his younger years to a sobering degree. When Yuri on Ice first landed, fans saw Victor as a passionate force of motivation, but he wasn’t always like that. As the athlete explained, his younger years as a figure skater were marred by an ugly depression, and the teaser for ICE ADOLESCENCE is melancholic enough to bolster such a theme. And, as you can see below, fans are feeling real emotional about everything this long-awaited comeback will bring to the table.

If you are not familiar with Yuri on Ice, then you have plenty of time to get acquainted with the series. The show premiered in October 2016 and tells the story of Yuri Katsuki. The young man is a professional figure skater who suffers from crippling anxiety, and Yuri chooses to break from the sport after a dismal appearance at the Grand Prix Final. However, things begin to change for Yuri when a video of him skating to a routine by Victor Nikiforov goes viral. The latter skater is world-renowned for his beauty and skill – and Victor comes all the way to Japan to coach Yuri. The two grow closer as they come to rediscover their passion for skating, and sparks fly when Yuri realizes his admiration for Victor goes further than he once thought.

Can This Get Any Purer?

can’t wait for the yuri on ice movie to come out so this pureness will once again fill my timeline pic.twitter.com/3UBxusnj05 — m. ? (@mmakkachin) June 29, 2018

When Meme Twitter Takes Over

❄ oh

?❄? oh fuck ❄

? ❄?❄

❄ ??❄

fuck?

?❄ ? sorry guys ❄?

? ❄? i’m dropping my love ❄ for Yuri on Ice ?❄?

?❄? ❄

❄? all over the ?❄?

??❄ ?❄?❄

❄place ??

?? ❄?

❄?sorry ❄ pic.twitter.com/yBfkZaHsze — eli loves tobio ♡ • ICE ADOLESCENCE 2019 ❄ (@giantobio) July 2, 2018

Enter, Fan-Art!

Should We Start Crying Now Or….?

I hope Ice Adolescence is Viktor’s new Free Skate routine, a culmination of his past all leading up to the present, a parallel to Yuuri’s Yuri on Ice — ?❄️ harumi ♡ ??? ??????????? ❄️? (@princessharumi_) July 2, 2018

Please. No. Don’t Do This.

Is it just me or does the new Yuri on Ice movie poster make it look like Victor is mourning Yuri by wearing his scarf? ? pic.twitter.com/zExdmLydSM — Akidearest @AnimeExpo (@akidearest) July 1, 2018

The Only Valid Reaction TBH

Wait, Spoiler Alert?!?!

can u BELIEVE the yuri on ice movie is going to show us victor’s 2004 expo routine to t.A.t.u’s all the things she said — zoinks, scoob (@dadvansss) July 1, 2018

Preach!