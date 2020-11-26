Yuri on Ice Riles Up Fans with Surprise Movie Teaser

You might have forgotten about Yuri on Ice since its finale, but the series has not forgotten about you. The anime has been moving slowly since its first season came to a close more than four years ago. During that time, work has been done on the series' long-awaited film, and fans are freaking out now that they have gotten a look at the exciting project.

For those who don't know, a teaser has been released at last for Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence. The film, which was originally meant to debut in 2019, posted a clip to appease fans for all their patience. The clip can be seen here, and fans are losing it over this small reunion with Victor.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The clip is an elegant one that shows Victor at 17 as he prepares to make his big Olympic debut. MAPPA is clearly putting care into the animation of this movie as just the clip alone looks gorgeous. So if you were ever worried about the film's quality - well, there is no need for that any more.

As you can see in the slides below, fans have taken their excitement over this teaser and channeled it into social media. Yuri and Victor have trended on Twitter since the clip first went live. Now, it is only a matter of time before a full trailer goes live, and fans are hoping they won't have to wait too long before this movie makes its much-anticipated debut!

What do you think about this first teaser? Are you hyped for Yuri on Ice's return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.