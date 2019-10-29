Rom-Com Manga Gets Creative Censoring NSFW Scene

One of the more, noticeable, qualities of many anime and manga series is the increasing incorporation of more erotic elements to the characters through the art. It’s an almost standard practice for series running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, for example, which caters to a teenage boy demographic. It’s why romantic comedy series can sometimes hit it big because they include appealing character designs and saucier situations. Tadahiro Miura’s Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs is one major example of this, and the latest chapter has definitely gotten attention from fans for its creative use of censoring and sneaking in NSFW art.

As noted by @Fire_Sister_Bee on Twitter, fans of the series have noticed that in the latest release of Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs, one can actually uncensor the front page spread of Yuuna Yunohana by holding it in front of a light source. When this happens, some very detailed, and very poignantly placed tapioca bubbles are able to…pop out.

Because the image itself is definitely capital N “Not Safe For Work,” we can’t directly show the image here. But you can, however, find the censored image in question here, and another example in @Fire_Sister_Bee’s tweet here. With the ways anime and manga have been censored for public distribution before, this certainly is one notable way to work around the usual conceits.

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs is a pretty notable example for many reasons, but this is certainly a new spin on the traditional way that hot spring steam is used in situations like this. Normally when an anime or manga censors an image, steam is used to obscure the more unseemly bits, so instead it’s now become a gateway to some…highly detailed bits of anatomy.

Originally created by Tadahiro Miura for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs is a romantic comedy following the unlucky Kogarashi Fuyuzora who’s been recently struck by homelessness. He manages to get a place at the Yuragi Inn, and the rent is super cheap because it’s actually haunted by ghosts. Kogarashi’s been working as a psychic and makes a living vanquishing ghosts, but he comes to a halt when he finds that the ghost of Yuragi Inn is actually the young girl, Yuuna Yunohana, who mysteriously died at the Inn. Now helping her with all of her unfinished business, Kogarashi soon becomes close with all of the other mysterious tenants of the Inn. The series was adapted into an anime series produced by Xebec in 2018, and you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll.