Zombie Land Saga Shares New Season 2 Trailer

Zombie Land Saga has released a new trailer for Season 2! Zombie Land Saga was one of the major anime series that took off with fans back in 2018 for how it threw a fun wrench into the idol anime formula, but soon the series will be making its big return for another season of episodes as part of the incredibly stacked Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. With the new season of the series debuting soon enough, Zombie Land Saga has finally debuted another trailer to give us a much better look at what to expect in the new episodes.

Zombie Land Saga's second season, officially titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge, will be premiering in Japan on April 8th. With its premiere so close, it's likely that this is the final full trailer we'll get for the new season before it actually premieres. This is also why we finally got a look at how the Franchouchou girls have evolved since that first season too. You can check it out in the video above!

Zombie Land Saga Revenge will be making its debut with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan as well. Funimation will be releasing an English dubbed version of the series at a later date, and the second season of the series has been confirmed to feature the same main cast and staff from the first season with Munehisa Sakai directing Season 2 for MAPPA and Avex Pictures.

Returning for the second season are the main Franchouchou idols with Kaede Hondo as Sakura Minamoto, Asami Tano as Saki Nikaido, Risa Taneda as Ai Mizuno, Maki Kawase as Junko Konno, Rika Kinugawa as Yugiri, Minami Tanaka as Lily Hoshikawa, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Tae Yamada, and their manager, Mamoru Miyano as Kotaro Tatsumi.

The Franchouchou idols will also be providing the opening and ending themes for the new season as well as Zombie Land Saga Revenge's new opening theme is titled "Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure," and the new ending theme song is titled "Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o." But what do you think?

How did you feel about Zombie Land Saga's first season? Excited to see the series finally return this Spring with new episodes?