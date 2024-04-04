Eternal Strands Revealed by Former Ubisoft, BioWare Developers

Yellow Brick Games, an independent studio founded in 2020 by industry veterans Thomas Giroux, Jeff Skalski, Frederic St. Laurent B., and Mike Laidlaw, has released the reveal trailer for Eternal Strands. The third-person action-adventure game marks the studio’s debut and is currently planned for a 2025 release.

The studio is certainly excited to share their four years in the making debut with audiences, with COO and Executive Producer Skalski sharing, “We kicked off this adventure 4 years ago during the pandemic with nothing more than a dream and an idea to build amazing games with amazing people. To now be here is such an incredible feeling. It’s been a journey and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been pouring our hearts and souls into. I’m pumped!”

In Eternal Strands players will play as a young and fearless weaver named Brynn whose purpose is to recover her people’s cultural home by uncovering the mysteries of the Enclave, a once powerful nation that now lies dormant. The game is developed with accessibility in mind with the intend to make the game appeal to a variety of gamers, from those seeking more casual fun to those who want a challenge from combat. The game was developed in Unreal 5 by the team of 68 developers at Yellow Brick.

Laidlaw, who previously worked on Dragon’s Age and now serves as Yellow Brick’s Chief Creative Officer, released the following statement about the studio’s hopes for the game: “Our hope with Eternal Strands is to deliver an adventure that brings a sense of fun and excitement to fantasy, while encouraging players to experiment with its systems. It’s a very different game to ones I’ve worked on in the past, and it’s been a delight to generally answer the question ‘what if the player does X?’ with ‘Cool!’. It’s also exciting to have a chance to build an all-new world that encourages and reacts to this kind of play.”

The vibrant and stylized universe will have players fight against massive, climbable creatures called the Arks. Eternal Strands seeks to blend the innovation of physics-based games with engaging combat to result in a gameplay in which the world itself serves as the player’s weapon. As Brynn players will combine magical abilities with powerful weapons to become the hero the world around them needs, using environmental and weather conditions in battles against fantasy foes. With the new game comes a vast world steeped in lore where players will build relationships with the characters within it.

You can check out the Eternal Strands reveal trailer on the game’s official website, where you can also sign up for a newsletter to receive updates on the game or add it to your wishlist ahead of time. The game is rated T by the ESRB. Eternal Strands is set to launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

What are your initial impressions of Yellow Brick Games’ debut based on the trailer? Let us know in the comments or on X, and check back for future news on the game!