A Single Fantastic Four Comic Page is Currently Selling for $15,000

The Fantastic Four are getting quite an impressive feather in their cap as a single page of their original comic is selling for beaucoup bucks. The last year or so has been a big time for Marvel Comics’ First Family and the people who contributed to them. Last year saw the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the City of New York even honored the occasion by renaming Delancy Street to Yancy Street/Jack Kirby Way after the team’s co-creator. The Fantastic Four have always been a popular team, but they’ve been red-hot as of late.

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Which may be why one single page from their classic series is reaching quite the princely sum at auction. Heritage Auctions, which has auctioned off plenty of iconic pieces of comic book history, is currently taking bids on Lot #51010, a page from Fantastic Four #76. This is an original piece, drawn by the legendary Jack Kirby and inked by Joe Sinnott. Heritage Auction’s description of the piece emphasizes Kirby’s bold cosmic vision, the reveal of the villainous Psycho-Man, and the elevated perspective thanks to Sinnott’s inking. As of this posting, the bidding is over $15,000.

A Single Page from Fantastic Four #76 is Selling For Thousands

Fantastic Four #76 is a pretty standard tale from the heyday of the team’s adventures. Galactus has come to Earth, and the team heads into the Microverse to find the Silver Surfer in order to stop him. The team finds him only for the Surfer to get away, and further complicating matters is Psycho-Man, who unleashes the Indestructible One on them. But as always, things come out all right for the Fantastic Four. The Surfer destroys Psycho-Man’s creation and heads out to stop Galactus. Not the most game-changing story in Fantastic Four canon, but it’s quite the trippy, scientific adventure.

Now, the $15,000 or so that this page is bringing in is impressive, but it’s not a record or anything. The most expensive single-page artwork was from Secret Wars #8, which featured the first full appearance of Spider-Man in the black suit (which scored a whopping $3.36 million at auction). But that doesn’t make what the page from Fantastic Four #76 is making any less impressive. It’s actually indicative of how much more valuable people see individual comic artwork now. It used to be that the only things that could fetch this kind of money were the comics themselves.

But it’s a different era now. People recognize that these artworks, worked on by amazing talents like Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott, are the source of all the amazing ideas and concepts we’ve seen in various superhero media. It’s nice to see comic artists finally being appreciated, especially after years of many artists not receiving proper compensation for their work. While it’s a shame neither Kirby nor Sinnott is around to see their work be appreciated like it is now, this is a great sign that comic artists in general are finally being valued like they should have been.

What do you think about the page from Fantastic Four #76 auctioning for over $15,000? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!