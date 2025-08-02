10 Most Important Fantastic Four Stories Ever Told

Marvel Comics got its start with original superheroes when it released Fantastic Four in 1961. There have now been over 60 years’ worth of stories, some have been great and others not so much. Despite this, fans of the first Marvel superhero team have had a lot of great material to read as they watched the family grow and develop into what they are today. Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm embarked on a journey into space in a rocket ship, emerging with superpowers. Since then, they have battled aliens, monsters, and dictators, navigating their differences, fighting each other, and finding their way back together.

From battles with Galactus and Doctor Doom to family fights and journeys into the unknown, here is a look at the best Fantastic Four stories in Marvel Comics history.

10) “This Man… This Monster!” – Fantastic Four #51

Not all the best Fantastic Four stories are longer multi-issue efforts. In fact, one of the best Fantastic Four stories in history was a one-shot deal with an obscure villain who never amounted to anything after this appearance. This was titled “This Man… This Monster!” Written by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, this story featured an unnamed scientist who harbored such intense hatred for Reed Richards that he created a device enabling him to switch places with The Thing and infiltrate the Baxter Building. However, once he ended up inside the Negative Zone with Reed, he realized his misconceptions and sacrificed his own life to ensure Reed could get back to his family. The story was extremely introspective, focusing on a smaller personal narrative that unfolded after the epic battles against Galactus and the Inhumans. It remains one of the most celebrated Fantastic Four one-shot stories ever written.

9) “The Trial of Reed Richards” – Fantastic Four #262

“The Trial of Reed Richards” is a one-issue story that follows Galactus’s most recent journey to Earth. The Fantastic Four and Avengers beat Galactus, but Reed found a way to save the Eater of Worlds’ life because he knew the universe needed him to balance things out. The Shi’ar Empire disagreed. In much the same way they put Jean Grey on trial for Phoenix’s crimes, they put Reed on trial for anything Galactus might do in the future. This is an interesting story by John Byrne, showing Reed choosing to allow the facts to determine his fate and asking his family not to fight for him. Instead, The Watcher sent Johnny Storm to retrieve Galactus to speak on Reed’s behalf, and then Eternity showed up to finally reveal what everyone needed to know about Galactus’s place in the world.

8) “Terror in a Tiny Town” – Fantastic Four #236

“Terror in a Tiny Town” involves two classic Fantastic Four villains, but only one of them here is pure evil. Doctor Doom found a way to get the FF out of his life, and he enlists the Puppet Master to help him accomplish this. Puppet Master created the puppets he needed and then made a new world and life for the members of the First Family of Marvel Comics. Of course, Puppet Master just wanted to find a way for his daughter, Alicia Masters, and Ben Grimm to live happily together, but this was not the way. When Reed finally figured out what was going on, he had to find a way to break free and beat Doctor Doom. This is another smaller story, but it is a poignant one that asks what the Fantastic Four would look like if they never gained their powers.

7) “Hereafter” – Fantastic Four #509-511

Fantastic Four #509-511 was a deeply personal story for the FF. They had just had a monstrous battle with Doctor Doom, who had taken mental control of The Thing. The only way that Reed Richards could find to stop and beat Doom was to kill his best friend, which he did. This ended Doom’s threat, but it mentally and emotionally devastated Reed and his family. This then led to Reed coming up with a plan, which played out in “Hereafter.” Reed decided to take the Fantastic Four to Heaven and bring Thing back to life. This was a deeply emotional story with multiple layers, as they had to overcome Ben’s insecurities and self-doubts to reach him, and then bargain with God (who took the appearance of Jack Kirby) before bringing Ben back to life and reuniting the family as one.

6) Fantastic Four: Life Story

Released in 2021, Fantastic Four: Life Story was a six-issue miniseries that showed what the team would look like if they aged in real time. The first issue opened in the 1960s when they first became a team and began their superhero careers. However, unlike in their regular timeline, they initially pretended to be a team and did what the country needed them to do. From the start, Reed had visions of Galactus consuming the planet, although that wouldn’t happen for several decades. Over time, they became a real family, and by the 2000s, they were older retired heroes and were in no way ready to face Galactus when he arrived. Seeing the team grow old together and then fight one last time in their 60s against Galactus was an incredible experience, and this is a series worth reading for something a little different from the status quo.

5) “Forever” – Fantastic Four #600-605

“Forever” was a Fantastic Four storyline that marked the First Family of Marvel’s 50th anniversary. The first issue was a monster 96-page comic book issue by Jonathan Hickman, and it followed Human Torch’s death and the formation of the Future Foundation (with Spider-Man replacing Johnny). The big thing about this five-part series is that it concluded the Hickman storyline he had started almost three years earlier, tying up all the plotlines he set up and finishing with a giant battle against the Mad Celestials, with an adult Franklin Richards from the future, Reed’s father Nathaniel, and a young Franklin fighting to save the world. The last issue is even better as it shows Reed allowing his father to take him through time to see Ben Grimm’s eventual fate before Reed realizes he needs to be more present in his family’s life.

4) “The Return of the REAL Doctor Doom” – Fantastic Four #350-353

“The Return of the REAL Doctor Doom” starts with the 350th issue of Fantastic Four and brings the revelation into focus that the team has not fought the real Doctor Doom at all in the past few years, and they were all Doom Bots. The real Doctor Doom arrives here and destroys the Doom Bot, who believed he was the real Doom, and then easily defeats Kristoff, who had ruled Latveria for a long time, proving this Doom was the real deal. What resulted was Doom inviting Reed Richards to battle him through time, which was some of the most inspired panels of comic book art in Fantastic Four history. It all ended with the Time Variance Authority arriving and a twist with Doom once again. There have been some great Doctor Doom stories, but this might be one of the best.

3) “The Galactus Trilogy” – Fantastic Four #48-50

The first appearance of Galactus was a big deal. This happened in “The Galactus Trilogy,” which immediately followed “The Inhumans Saga,” meaning the Fantastic Four was hitting on all cylinders at this time in history. Introducing the Inhumans and then Silver Surfer and Galactus within the course of just four issues was ambitious, and the fact that both introductions have stood the test of time proves that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were masters at what they were doing at the time. The Watcher shows up and says something big is about to happen, and then the Silver Surfer shows up to announce Galactus is coming. By the end, Reed Richards gains access to the Ultimate Nullifier, and one of Marvel Comics’ greatest villains becomes a massive part of the comic book line.

2) “Three” – Fantastic Four #583-588

“Three” has one of the most heartwrenching moments in Fantastic Four history. For much of this storyline, the team is separated. Reed is off on his own, Sue is dealing with political measures involving Namor, while Ben and Johnny are at the Baxter Building protecting the Future Foundation kids. However, when Annihilus tries to get through the gate to the Negative Zone, it is Ben, Johnny, Franklin, and others who are left to fight him back. This all ends with the death of one of the four core members and a moment that left the team shattered and broken. Written by Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting, the last issue in the storyline is almost devoid of all dialogue. Still, it was one of the most emotionally devastating issues in comic book history.

1) The Debut – Fantastic Four #1

There would be no Marvel Comics without this issue of Fantastic Four being such a significant hit. The story had Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben head up in a spacecraft and end up bombarded with cosmic rays, turning them into superheroes. They returned to Earth and became major heroes, although it took them a while to gain public approval (especially The Thing). This issue, however, showed their potential for greatness. Some moments don’t hold up well today (Marvel struggled with writing female heroes in the early days), but as a family fighting together to protect the world, this book worked perfectly and ensured that Marvel Comics would remain a success for the years to come.