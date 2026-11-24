When it comes to TV shows that were canceled before their time, there are a handful that still sting no matter how much time passes. Among them is a sci-fi series that debuted in 2002 to almost perfect reviews from audiences but didn’t even make it to the end of its first season before being canceled, much to the annoyance of those who had very quickly come to love it. Starring Nathan Fillion, Firefly is one of the biggest missed chances in TV history, and even though there has been talk of a possible revival, a live-action return has not happened so far. Yet the love for the series among fans has never waned, and now thanks to Prop Store fans have the chance to own the Liberty Hammer pistol used by Fillion in his role as Captain Malcolm Reynolds, but it won’t come cheap.

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The sidearm that is up for auction is not just a regular prop gun either. This one has been screen-matched to Firefly sequel movie Serenity, after being used in the series first and later modified with a removable magazine. It is also one of only two weapons made for the show that could actually be fired. The gun was adapted from a real Taurus Model 85 revolver, with brass-colored frame, a spring-loaded slider, and brown wooden grips. Although the piece was real at the time of filming, the gun has since been fully deactivated and comes with a certificate of proof. Of course, this means that the price tag will reflect the scarcity of the item, and after already hitting its starting bid of $15,000 the estimate suggests that price will rise to up to $60,000. If the right interested parties are in attendance as the auction closes on December 4, then the final price could end even higher.

Firefly Is the Greatest Sci-Fi Show That Wasn’t Given a Chance to Shine

There are not many TV shows that are canceled after one season then go on to be among some of the most-loved and remembered. Firefly only managed to air 11 episodes before being pulled from schedules by Fox, with three additional episodes never airing. However, when the series was released on DVD, the show gained a cult following that refused to let it die. This momentum was enough for the characters from the series to get a second chance with a big screen adventure in Serenity. The movie released in 2005 to rave reviews just like Firefly, even if its box office did not match the praise. The film ended up making $40 million, but considering its $39 million budget it did not spark any studio interest in reviving the series or developing a sequel no matter how much the fandom wanted it.

Many members of the Firefly cast have gone on to bigger things, including Morena Baccarin, Alan Tudyk, and, of course, Fillion, who most recently became the DCU’s new Green Lantern in 2025’s Superman. However, even 23 years after their last outing, the cast of Firefly have not given up on coming back together for a revival and it is now happening in an animated series. Yet the idea of the show being brought back to life in a live-action format has also not gone away. While there are certainly no guarantees of that coming to fruition, there could not be a better time for Firefly to make a return with streamers constantly looking for their next hit. Could it be possible for a new series of Firefly to actually make it to screens and be the success that was denied of its first run? Stranger things have happened.

Would you love to see Firefly return? Let us know in the comments.