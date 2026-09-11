Long Before Disney Parks Merchandise Became A Collecting Obsession, There Were These Model Kits

There are few fanbases as dedicated or as passionate as Disney Parks collectors, evidenced both by the expansive merchandise lines accompanying many of Disneyland and Disney World’s most popular attractions, and by the exacting detail new releases are tracking with. Inspired by this ardor, Disney has worked to make much of its formerly-parks exclusive merchandise available online, especially for fan favorites like The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. Beloved by theme park enthusiasts for their elaborate, animatronic-filled scenes and intricate detail, Disney today has whole sections of their online store dedicated to both (that selfsame wealth of detail and characters lends itself well to collectibles). However, fans of these attractions weren’t always so fortunate, and the chance to buy Disney Parks merchandise outside the parks themselves was a rare opportunity. That’s exactly what model kits producer Model Productions Corporation (MPC) provided with their Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion kits in 1972.

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MPC, better known for their model cars and vehicles, produced the kits in 1972 and into 1974. All eleven kits featured motorized action features, a relative rarity in figural model kits. While enhancing the kits’ kineticism and displayability, it has the downside of making them difficult to assemble then and difficult to find in good, boxed condition now. The kits are highly collectible among Disney Parks fans, representing some of the first figural merchandise ever produced based on a Disney attraction — even if MPC made the odd decision not to base most of their kits on scenes from the rides. Mint in box, individual kits can fetch prices of hundreds of dollars apiece, making these instant-collection lots offered by Heritage a high-value listing. Next week, Heritage is auctioning off a set of three kits from both the Haunted Mansion range and the Pirates of the Caribbean range, and with almost two weeks left to bid, the price of each is already well into the triple digits.

MPC’s Pirates of the Caribbean Kits Are Older Than the Ride — Sort Of

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The first five-kit wave of MPC’s Pirates of the Caribbean models arrived on shelves in 1972, more than a year before the ride opened in Walt Disney World (there’s a convoluted, fascinating reason for this, involving misjudged market research and a scrapped Old West ride). The motorization feature, advertised by MPC as “ZAP / ACTION,” which they felt the need to add “… means sales action!” was button-operated, activating a dynamic action feature on each kit. All but one focus on the skeleton-filled “Dead Man’s Cove” sequence from the ride, featuring tableaus of skeletal pirates. The kits were successful enough for a second wave of two to be produced the following year. The lot on auction at Heritage is a mix of kits from the first and second wave — adding to its value, as the second wave kits are rarer and more collectible.

Many of the kits take a loose or indirect inspiration from the ride’s scenes, with only the “Dead Man’s Raft” and “Dead Man Tell No Tales” kits drawing from a specific, recognizable moment. The “Dead Man’s Raft” depicts a crewman still lashed to the ship’s wheel even in death, a scene that has been used across virtually every iteration of the ride since the Disneyland original. It was also the basis for the original concept poster for 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The “Dead Man Tell No Tales” kit is not modeled after a particular animatronic or scene, but its name is derived from a much-spoken, iconic phrase from the ride (which would inspire the title of one of the less-well regarded entries in the film franchise). It makes use of a simple push-button mechanic, with the skeleton pirate swinging his sword-wielding arm when activated. Variations on this were used on five of the kits, including “Hoist High the Jolly Roger,” one of only two to feature a flesh-and-blood pirate captain, rather than a skeletal ghost. The other, and most elaborate, is the “Ghost of the Treasure Guard,” which features a living pirate locked in a duel with an undead skeleton, jealously guarding a horde of gold and jewels.

What Makes MPC’s Haunted Mansion Kits One of the Weirdest Pieces of Disney Parks Merchandise

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Opening in 1969 at Disneyland, The Haunted Mansion was one still one of Disney’s newest attractions when MPC produced its kits in 1974. Lauded for its hundred-plus animatronics, the ride has some of the most iconic animatronic characters in the Disney Parks. Virtually anyone who’s visited can remember the Hitch-Hiking Ghosts, or the mariticidal bride, Constance Hatchaway, or the crystal ball-dwelling Madame Leota. MPC makes interesting use of them, with their kits mixing clear, recognizable homage to scenes from the ride with newly-imagined scenarios and characters. The major departure from the ride is the uncharacteristically ghoulish tone of the model kits, which are surprisingly gruesome. Here, the “ZAP / ACTION” sent several of the kits’ characters to a grisly implied demise.

The most direct translation is “Play It Again, Sam” (MPC gave all of their scene kits names), which features the Organist, Victor Geist, seen on the ride during its famed ballroom scene. The “ZAP / ACTION” feature is also the most benign, featuring a Mummy that pops out of the organ at the press of a button. The “Escape from the Crypt” scene also features two characters from the ride, the Executioner and the Prisoner — one of the three Hitch-Hiking Ghosts (also seen in the ride’s graveyard sequence). MPC’s own promotional materials describe it more floridly than I could hope to: “A spectacular scene in “living detail! Here the helpful henchman tries to free his friend the gnome, who has crawled out of the crypt shackled to a ball and chain. But watch out! There’s double ZAP/ACTION here! One touch of the button and the henchman swings his shovel down upon the chain… only to spring loose the casket’s scary contents!” Said “scary contents” are a skeleton that leaps out from the casket to snatch at the “gnome.” In another nod to the ride, there’s a sculpted detail of a Viking helmet on the ground besides the casket.

The remaining two kits take decidedly more license with their source material (almost to the point of feeling like they might not have been designed for the Haunted Mansion line). “The Vampire’s Midnight Madness” depicts a vampire (called “Morris” by the packaging) in a graveyard. When the push-button is pressed and the “ZAP / ACTION” activated, Morris is frightened by a skull on the ground and knocks a gargoyle off of one of the tombstone’s. A vampire does appear on the Disney World version of the ride as a portrait in the ride’s queue. The morbid “Grave-Robber’s Reward” featured a ghoul that would pop out of its unearthed coffin to attack an unsuspecting Grave-Robber. Some fans have connected the kit’s Grave-Robber character to the timid Caretaker seen on the ride, but the two are so dissimilar (in appearance as well as attitude) that this seems dubious.

Why Fans Love the MPC Disney Model Kits

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The MPC Disney model kits were short-lived on shelves, and the company’s license to Disney’s characters and intellectual properties expired shortly after. Though the kits have been re-issued several times through the decades, it’s always been without official Disney branding. The Haunted Mansion kits became the “Haunted Manor,” while the Pirates of the Caribbean kits found a new lease on life as the “Jolly Roger” series. The very fact that later manufacturers have been able to reissue the kits as-is without official Disney licensing is a testament to how loosely the designs followed their source material, and drives home what makes these kits such a fascinating oddity. MPC designed characters and scenes inspired by two of the most beloved, iconic rides in the Disney Parks, expanding the world of those stories in inventive, imaginative, and surprisingly macabre ways.

For the highly-dedicated fanbase that both rides have spawned, the model kits represent a unique moment in their decades-spanning history. Even their packaging calls to mind an earlier epoch in Disney’s history with their branding, logos, and colors. That kind of nostalgia is prized highly by parks collectors, who want nothing more than to encapsulate and recapture the magic of their childhood Disney visits. The creativity of the MPC kits invokes the creative spirit of classic Disney, and comes closer to being that distillation of the parks’ and the rides’ past than virtually any other merchandise of their era. With all that going for them, the premium price-point commanded by the kits is no surprise, and the next two weeks will likely see a bidding war between impassioned fans hoping to make a set of them into the centerpiece of their collection.