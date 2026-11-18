This summer Masters of the Universe brought He-Man, Skeletor and the other heroes and villains of Eternia to cinemas in a way they have never been seen before. In a colorful, fantasy extravaganza directed by Travis Knight that did not shy away from depicting the characters of the 1980s cartoon series in all their glory, fans of the franchise finally got to see the most accurate versions of the likes of Trap-Jaw, Spikor, Fisto, and Ram-Man battling it out alongside Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man and Jared Leto’s Skeletor. Now VIP Auctions have acquired many of the screen-used props from the movie and are selling them to anyone who wants to own a piece of the movie for a price. Among the pieces available are screen-used versions of He-Man’s Power Sword and Skeletor’s Havok Staff, and it is not the hero’s weapon that is attracting the most attention.

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It is usually frowned upon to root for the villain but Skeletor is the kind of bad guy that can easily get fans on side in wanting to see them win the day just one time. Thanks to this auction, it seems that Skeletor may finally get his victory. Among the many lots available, a complete Havok Staff is bidding at $3,250 and could sell for one of the highest prices in the entire auction. Listed as good in used condition, the staff measures a mighty 69 inches and was used by Leto in a scene when Beast Man has returned to Snake Mountain after failing to capture Adam and take the Power Sword. Meanwhile, the stunt prop Power Sword used by Galitzine’s He-Man in several action sequences along with its sheath is selling for only $1,350. This version of the weapon is made of silver painted rubber so it could be used for fight sequences, but also features in a scene where several Eternians inspect it to check it is really the Power Sword. It looks like this is one showdown where good does not conquer evil.

Master of the Universe Became a Huge Streaming Hit After a Box Office Stumble

Masters of the Universe took a long time to make it to the big screen, going through several iterations before finally landing at Amazon MGM Studios and gaining Knight as director. When the film opened earlier this year, the reviews from fans were mostly positive, but the film struggled to become the box office smash many believed it could be. The movie ended its theatrical run on a $114 million worldwide total, well below its reported $170-200 million budget. While many immediately labeled the movie a flop, this was only half the story as is the case with many releases now thanks to streaming. Arriving on Prime Video a short time later, Masters of the Universe became one of the biggest streaming movies of the year, spending several weeks at the top of the streamer’s chart and redeeming its lacking box office result.

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What became more impressive was the turnaround in opinions of the film and an unexpected regret from many who watched on streaming that they had not been able to see it on the big screen. In several subsequent interviews, Knight noted that Amazon MGM’s main focus had always been on the film’s streaming performance, so the lacking theatrical showing did not seem to bother them. Having said that, it has now been several months since the film’s huge streaming debut but there has still been no confirmation of whether a sequel will be going ahead. The film’s post-credits scenes set up the return of Skeletor as well as the arrival of She-Ra and Hordak, but whether fans will ever get to see that happen seems to still be in the hands of the studio.

Would you like to own a piece of Masters of the Universe? Should the movie get a sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.