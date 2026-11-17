What do you do when your decisions directly result in the formation of the Galactic Empire and the most promising young Jedi becoming the galaxy’s biggest threat? You ship off the a remote swamp planet and train his son to defeat him, of course! Master Yoda may be the old wise sage of the Jedi, but his actions and inaction in Star Wars directly resulted in Palpatine’s plans coming to fruition. However, there are still those who look to his guiding hand, and one of them has even paid $15,000 for it. The left hand of Yoda’s original puppet from The Empire Strikes Back was just sold at Heritage Auctions.

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Considering that the original puppet, controlled and voiced by Frank Oz, was created in 1980 out of foam latex, it’s not surprising that it has come apart over the decades. However, since we only saw his head and hands, it’s safe to assume that there wasn’t really a ‘body’ connecting them, just his garb thrown over some wiring. That means this is one part of the holy trinity that makes up the old Jedi Master, with the others being his right hand and head. Unfortunately, you’re not going to get any words of wisdom if you put them together, but this part of the original puppet is definitely a Grail for Star Wars fans. With the foam latex disintegrating over time, the hand is evidently dried up and cracked, but it comes with an acrylic display case for safety.

Yoda’s Left Hand Just Sold For $15,000

Via Heritage Auctions

Similar to Luke’s quest to fly to Dagobah and take tutelage from the old Jedi Master, you can bet the prop’s new owner is pondering whether to track down the other parts and finally reunite them. While his right hand and head shouldn’t be too tough to find, it’s unlikely that the puppet’s robes have survived after all the years. Still, the going price will surely skyrocket if they manage to unite them all once again. That being said, this particular hand is the one Yoda held his cane in, and you can still see some of the marks left by it on the inner side. Perhaps his right hand, which he famously used to retrieve Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing from the swamp may be a tad bit more valuable.

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There’s something a bit strange about collecting literal body parts of a beloved Star Wars characters, but I doubt that George Lucas and gang ever imagined during production that one part of the puppet would ever go for $15,000. While that’s a massive price, it’s almost nothing compared to some of the other original Star Wars props that recently sold on Heritage. Darth Vader’s original lightsaber just sold for $5 million, while Luke Skywalker’s went for for almost $4 million. More surprising is the fact that C-3POs prop glove went for more money than Yoda’s hand, at $17,500. That almost makes this prop a steal by comparison. Prices aside, there’s no doubt about the significance of this original prop from arguably the best Star Wars mainline movie.

Is Yoda the best Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe? Let us know in the comments!