Long before JarJar Binks became the subject of ridicule from long-term Star Wars fans, George Lucas introduced the Ewoks to the franchise. These little furry creatures from Endor were labelled a cynical marketing ploy to sell toys to children by those who had grown up with the franchise. But they were not always destined to be the cute and cuddly teddy bears they became, as one of their original designs created by then-Industrial Light and Magic animation department head and master visual effects pioneer Phil Tippett could have made the Ewoks a very different creature. Now, one of the original maquettes created by Tippett to allow Lucas to see what several creatures would look like under real lighting conditions is heading to auction for the first time. For any serious Star Wars collector, this one-of-a-kind piece would certainly become a grail piece to be envied, meaning it could come with a price tag to match its desirability.

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Before Return of the Jedi headed into production, ILM was tasked with creating the designs and prototypes of dozens of new creatures that had never been seen in the franchise before. This included the first appearance of the Ewoks and those early designs were very different from the ones that ended up being used in the film. The version seen in this new auction was made from Sculpey clay and hand painted by Tippet. Rather than having fur, the creature looks a little like a bald rodent, with a large rounded head and snout, smooth skin and green-brown coloring, and beady black eyes. While the design is striking enough, it was not what Lucas wanted for the characters, which were purely created to appeal to younger audiences and bring them into the franchise. For that reason, the Ewoks evolved from Tippett’s small monster-like design to the now well-known teddy bear aesthetic that Lucas wanted.

The Ewoks Played Their Part in the Star Wars Story

When George Lucas set about bringing his original Star Wars trilogy to a conclusion in 1983, he always had the idea of the rebellion against the Empire including a battle set in a forest environment, where the most unlikely allies were about to take down the mighty forces of Palpatine and Darth Vader. However, it was not originally the plan that this would take the form of the fight on Endor or that the Ewoks would even appear. Lucas’ plan was to have the forest rebellion take place on the Wookie planet of Kashyyk. The problem was that Wookies had already been shown to have ample knowledge of tech to build themselves weapons to defend themselves, and Lucas wanted something that was more basic and primitive. So, along came the Ewoks, a smaller Wookie-like creature, whose name was created by simply reversing the syllables of Wookie.

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While the Ewoks may not have endeared themselves to adult audiences, many of which found they detracted from the more serious plot points of the Star Wars trilogy, they did their job in becoming a firm favorite about children seeing the movie for the first time. After Return of the Jedi, the Ewoks went on a charge to entertain the very audience they were created for. An animated Ewok TV series became a Saturday morning venture for Star Wars, and two live-action TV movies, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, were released in the following years, cementing the creatures’ place in the Star Wars saga. Meanwhile, although Tippett’s original design was abandoned, his work in the franchise still helped shape many other creatures including Jabba the Hutt and the Rancor as well as the AT-AT walkers.

Should LucasFilm have stuck with the original Ewok designs, or did George Lucas make the right decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.