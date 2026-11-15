This Classic Green Lantern Comic Marks the First Appearance of the Hero Who Would Become a DC Legend (Even if His Future is Uncertain)

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has changed once again, and this time it’s not The Rock trying to make Black Adam more relevant than he is. James Gunn and Peter Safran have left their roles, with Jeremy Latcham taking charge. While most movies and shows that are already in production will still be released, it’s still unclear what this means for DC’s future projects. HBO’s Lanterns may or may not get a second season, but you can learn about John Stewart’s first appearance in Green Lantern #87, of which a CGC NM 9.4 graded copy recently sold for $1,525 at Heritage Auction. It’s a far cry from the TV show, but there are lot of similar themes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike the calm, measured, and ‘fearless’ version we saw in the show, the 1960 comic portrays John Stewart with a more brash and rugged persona. Right from the cover, you can see Stewart standing in a defiant manner, holding up a defeated Hal Jordan, with the words “Beware my power” from the Green Lantern oath highlighted. Even in the panels, Jordan first finds him standing up against a crooked cop for the right reasons. Despite his doubts, the Guardians reassure Jordan that he’s the right choice for a new recruit. He quickly learns that Stewart has his own way of doing things, which may not exactly line up with Jordan’s proper approach. If anything, the HBO show swapped the dynamic between the two from this issue.

John Stewart’s First Appearance Green Lantern Comic May Have Just5 Become More Valuable

For those of us growing up in the late ’90s and early 2000s, John Stewart was the original Green Lantern. This was primarily down to the Justice League animated series featuring him as the primary Lantern on the roster. Since it was the most popular DC property of its time, a lot of us weren’t even aware that Hal Jordan was technically the main Green Lantern in the DC Universe. That’s just another reason why this comic is so valuable, especially to millennials who grew up with Stewart as their Lantern. Aside from that, its high grade and the fact that it has off-white to white pages has further boosted its overall value. The second appearance of Guy Gardner may have added on a few dollars as well.

Play video

With this new shakeup at DC, only time will tell if we’ll get a second season of Lanterns, or if the hierarchy decides to take another route. We know that Aaron Stone Pierre was set to reprise his role as John Stewart in Man of Tomorrow, which will still go ahead as planned, but perhaps his role might get edited out to pave the path for a new approach. Regardless of what eventually happens, this milestone issue will always be remembered for giving us millennials the Green Lantern we grew up with. It may be a while before we see another Green Lantern movie or TV show, but this issue will always remain coveted among fans and comic book collectors.

What do you think the new DC Studios bosses will do with the Green Lanterns? Let us know in the comments.