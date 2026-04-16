One of the “Best LEGO Star Wars” Sets Ever Just Sold for $725, And They’ll Never Make Another Like It

LEGO is a Danish toy company founded in 1932, built on the principle that children learn through creative play with interlocking bricks, building whatever their imagination can come up with. That philosophy shifted decisively in the late 1990s when LEGO pursued its first major licensing deal, a landmark partnership with Lucasfilm that launched the LEGO Star Wars theme in 1999 alongside Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. What started as a single wave of sets has since grown into the company’s most expansive licensed theme by a significant margin, with over 900 sets released across the franchise as of 2026, and a deal now confirmed to run through at least 2032. Among that enormous catalog, a small number of releases have transcended their toy origins to become genuine collector artifacts due to the ambition and craftsmanship of the build itself.

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The LEGO Star Wars Trade Federation MTT (set 7662), released in 2007 at a retail price of $99.99, recently sold for $725 at Bodnar’s Auction. While that sounds expensive, BrickEconomy actually places the value of a complete, sealed 7662 at approximately $1,250, meaning the Bodnar’s result offered the winning bidder a substantial acquisition below market rates. The 1,330-piece set measures 16 inches long and 10 inches tall and includes 20 Battle Droids alongside a Droideka, details that allow the set to remain widely regarded as one of the finest mass-market LEGO Star Wars sets ever produced.

Why Is the Trade Federation MTT LEGO Set So Beloved By Star Wars Fans?

Image courtesy of LEGO

The 7662’s reputation comes from its intricate design. For starters, a gear mounted on the exterior of the vehicle activates an internal rack system that physically extends and deploys Battle Droids through the front hatch in a direct recreation of one of The Phantom Menace‘s most iconic sequences. The model also features nine independently opening hatches, a sliding rear droid carrier, and hidden wheels for easy repositioning across display surfaces. For a set that retailed at the standard price point of a large playset in its era, the mechanical density and sheer scale were genuinely exceptional.

As Reddit collector Qiznos323 described the finished build, “This thing is a beast. I knew it was going to be big, but it happily exceeded my expectations. Super happy with how it turned out, and very happy to have it in my collection.” Meanwhile, Reddit user CaptainRex2000 called it their favorite set of all time, having acquired one in 2021 to mark a milestone birthday and noting it remains just as extraordinary years later. The communal enthusiasm is consistent across the collector community, as the 7662 is praised specifically for its restraint, with Reddit user SpainbutwithoutaS noting it features “no unnecessary minifigs and enough battle droids to fill the vehicle,” a design philosophy that prioritized authenticity over marketing checkboxes.

Image courtesy of LEGO

Much of the affection for the 7662 is also measured against what came after it. In 2014, LEGO revisited the Multi-Troop Transport with set 75058, a 954-piece redesign that dramatically reduced the Battle Droid count, swapped the gear-driven deployment mechanism for spring-loaded shooters, and arrived at a significantly smaller physical footprint. The response from the collector community was unambiguous. “The 2013 remake was such a letdown,” wrote Reddit user PHAT_BOOTY. “You can’t set the bar so high and then backpedal like that.” The 7662 delivered a recreation of a military transport designed to carry over a hundred droids at a scale appropriate to that premise. Collector Scharaufabagel observed, accurately and with evident resignation, that if LEGO ever revisits the design again, it would “probably have only like 5 droids.” The set has been retired for nearly two decades, and the franchise’s recent approach to Episode I vehicles has consistently favored compact, entry-level builds over the kind of intricate recreation that made the 7662 exceptional.

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