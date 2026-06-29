Wonder Woman #199 Begins The Final Chapter of Diana’s Most Unique Era

Over the course of Wonder Woman’s superhero career, there have been a host of changes and unique eras, and one of the most distinct eras started in 1968. That era revealed a new look for Diana without the costume and without her powers, and she would adventure as Diana Prince for several years before becoming Wonder Woman once more. Wonder Woman #199 begins the final story of this run, and combined with the instantly recognizable cover, it is an issue that will perfectly fit a Wonder Woman fan’s collection.

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Wonder Woman #199 Started The Final Arc of the Diana Prince Era

The Diana Prince era of Wonder Woman stands out for a few reasons, including how much of a departure it was for a book built entirely around Diana’s time as Wonder Woman and her Amazonian history. When Wonder Woman #179 came around, Diana was summoned to Paradise Island and informed that the magic of the Amazons had been exhausted, which meant that they had to go to another dimension to rest and restore that magic.

Instead of going with them, Diana performs the rite of renunciation and gives up her powers and her costume, thus beginning a new era of adventures as Diana Prince. The series would shake things up quite a bit after this shift, and her costume would change twice over the course of this run, morphing from a green suit to the one that is most associated with this era, which is the all-white costume.

Writer Dennis O’Neil would return to the series for its final arc of the Diana Prince era, beginning with Wonder Woman #199. The story is titled Tribunal Fear, and it begins an adventure with a private detective named Jonny Double and a fanatical religious organization called The Tribunal. Their assassins are looking to take out a nightclub owner named Fellows Dill, and after offering to help Diana restore I-Ching’s sight, she decides to help him.

Unfortunately, this help gets Diana and Jonny captured, but Johnny makes a deal to bring Dill to them in exchange for their freedom. Diana is held hostage while Johnny goes to retrieve Dill, but after he doesn’t return within the deadline, the Tribunal goes to execute Diana, which is where the inspiration for the Jeff Jones cover comes from. Diana is able to overpower the executioner and take out the other guards, and then she even saves Johnny on the way out. The rest of this adventure would play out until the 200th issue, and Wonder Woman would officially return in issue #204.

Now you’ve got the chance to add Wonder Woman #199 to your collection with the ComicBook Vending Machine, which will contain a copy of the issue that was purchased directly from a local comic book shop. Good luck on your pulls, and let us know what you get!

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