Batman: The Animated Series Auction Is a Dream Come True For Fans

DC’s Batman: The Animated Series is one of the all-time greats, both in terms of DC projects and animated series in general, which is why fans are always looking for unique collectibles based on the series. Now, Propstore Auction has the perfect collection for any longtime fan, especially if you are looking for an item that was part of the show’s creation, the animated film’s creation, and more.

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Propstore Auctions is currently in the midst of its Summer 2026 Animation Art Live Auction, and it includes a bevy of original production cels, production drawings, camera layout drawings, and more from Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Some of the highlights include a signed Joker drawing from Harley’s Holiday, a signed Batman and Robin production cel from Showdown, and several signed production cels from Mask of the Phantasm. You can check out all of the items right here, and we are going to break down some of our favorites from the collection below.

The Batman: The Animated Series Auction Features Stunning Production Cels, Rare Signatures, and Your Favorite Characters

One of the coolest items in the auction is an original production cel featuring the Phantasm from Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Not only does the production cel feature a perfect shot of The Phantasm, but it also features a host of signatures from the team that created the movie, including Bruce Timm, Eric Radomski, Alan Burnett, Tom Ruegger, Kevin Altieri, and Frank Paur. The bid will start at £400 and is estimated to be between £600 and £1,200.

Another great item is the production cel from Showdown, which features a tale recalled by Ra’s al Ghul. The cell features Batman hopping out of the Batmobile with Robin in the passenger seat. The shot itself is fantastic, but the production cel also comes signed by Kevin Altieri, Dan Riba, Robert N. Sir, and Stan Berkowitz. The production cel has a current bid of £300 and is estimated to go between £500 and £1,000.

Moving to the villains, another great production cel is from World’s Finest: Part II, which features Harley falling on the Joker in the control room. This is the second part of the popular crossover event featuring Batman and Superman, so while it does occur during Superman: The Animated Series, I’m still counting it as a necessary part of the collection for Batman fans. The production cell currently has a bid of £250, and is estimated to go between £400 and £800.

These are just a few of the cels and drawings from Batman: The Animated Series in the auction, but there are also a host of other items from DC shows to consider. Also featured in the auction are drawings and cels from Batman Beyond, New Batman Adventures, The Batman, Justice League, Shazam!, and New Adventures of Superman, as well as more from Superman: The Animated Series. You can find everything in the auction right here.

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