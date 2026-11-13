Skeletor’s Snake Mountain Almost Started as Something Completely Different, and Its History Is Stranger Than You Think

Skeletor’s Snake Mountain lair is one of the coolest playsets in the classic Masters of the Universe line, and one of the franchise’s most iconic locations. It took Snake Mountain years to evolve into an icon, spending years without a canon design or an action figure counterpart. The playset that ultimately did become Snake Mountain was originally intended to look completely different — so much so that for years, the playset was the subject of rumors that it was meant for a different toyline altogether. Without a pre-existing intellectual property to tether it, the designers working on Mattel’s original Masters of the Universe had room to turn the line into one of the strangest, most creative action figure lines of the eighties. Especially in the line’s earliest years, its world-building and lore were a blank slate, and combing through that early history turns up some surprising abandoned themes and ideas. Of these, nothing is more surprising than seeing how different some of the line’s most iconic vehicles, playsets, and characters could have turned out.

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Decades later, Snake Mountain is one of the most sought-after and collectible playsets released in Mattel’s classic Masters of the Universe line, second only to Castle Grayskull. Replete with action features — many of which are easily lost, damaged, or broken through decades of use or storage — a complete Snake Mountain is worth hundreds, while a mint-in-package sample of the playset can be worth upwards of $1k. Next week, Hakes is set to auction one such Snake Mountain, with a starting bid of four hundred dollars for the Collector Archive Series (CAS) graded 70 playset. Hakes’ estimate expects a final price of between eight hundred dollars and $1.2k, a testament to the lasting impression the playset has left on generations of toy collectors. The years-long development process that resulted in this imposing icon of eighties action figures serves only to underscore how impressive the final product truly is.

Why the Cartoon Snake Mountain Looks Nothing Like the Toy (And How It Might Have Looked Even Less Like It)

Image Courtesy of Mattel.

Snake Mountain is referenced as far back as the Masters of the Universe franchise “Bible” written by Michael Halperin in 1982. Halperin describes it at length:

“Around one of the crags twisted a terrible carved snake. A portal along the snake’s back until it reached the fanged mouth. Entrance here entrapped the incautious stranger for once a person stepped into the snake’s jaws they snapped shut thrusting the trespasser into almost inescapable dungeon. A footbridge connected one mountain with the other where a blood red waterfall cascaded over crags, past blasted trees and murky swamps. Skeletor’s chamber hid behind BLOOD FALLS and only he knew its entrance, its traps and snares. The lair itself was a dark cavern dripping with venom.”

Halperin’s comes closer to describing Filmation’s 1983 design for Snake Mountain, which resembles an enormous snake coiled around a jagged peak, than it does the Mattel playset. At the time of the Filmation series’ premiere, Mattel had only just settled on the name Snake Mountain, let alone a design. Mattel had only copyrighted the name Snake Mountain in August of 1983 (a month prior to the cartoon’s debut); prior to this, they had considered using the name “Point Dread” for Skeletor’s base of operations. Point Dread was instead used as the name for a small, modular addition to Castle Grayskull, packaged with the “Talon Fighter” vehicle. Mattel’s Snake Mountain playset would finally reach shelves a year later, and was made reusing a mostly-finished jungle playset which had been designed and sculpted in 1983. A prototype image survives, and is available courtesy of authoritative Masters of the Universe fan site the Battle Ram Blog.

Resculpting the existing, abandoned design didn’t save money, but it did save time, enabling Mattel to work off of a partially-finished prototype rather than starting from the ground up. Several action features were reused between the jungle playset and Snake Mountain, including an opening gate guarded by a movable giant snake and a wooden bridge connecting the two halves of the set. Snake Mountain loses a planned dropping boulder feature from the jungle playset. The finished set makes up for the scrapped action features with the addition of shackles to capture a hero character, a trap door, and its most famous gimmick: a microphone. Snake Mountain came with a snake-shaped microphone that “changes your voice into the scary VOICE OF SNAKE MOUNTAIN!” The gargoyle “face” of Snake Mountain has a hidden speaker behind it, selling the illusion that Snake Mountain speaks. The playset’s interior is comparatively underserved, coming with a capture net, some stickers, and virtually no interior structures. This does convey some advantage to the modern collector, eliminating the dilemma of which side of the playset to display.

Why Snake Mountain Is Everything Collectors Love (And Hate) About Action Figure Playsets

Image Courtesy of Mattel.

For kids in the eighties, Snake Mountain’s number one selling point was its interactivity and action features, especially the now-iconic microphone. For collectors today, those action features are just as much of a selling point — although they now come with a premium price tag. It’s relatively easy and relatively affordable to find the empty “shell” of a playset like Castle Grayskull or Snake Mountain, but finding one with some, most, or all of its small parts and breakable features intact will cost you. The microphone proves particularly challenging, with its electronic components prone to decay over the decades. Strangely, the single most challenging piece to procure is the cover to the microphone’s battery pack, worth twenty or thirty dollars on its own. When buying Snake Mountain, a collector is faced with the dilemma of how complete they need it to be, as this has a directly proportional impact on what they will pay. A minor facet of the set like the prisoner shackles will add significantly to its asking price, and while it’s possible to find loose replacements, this can also be costly and incredibly time consuming.

Hence the four hundred dollar starting bid on the Hakes auction, which comes sealed and certifiably complete. A state of preservation like this is rarer to find on a large item like a playset or vehicle, as keeping it mint-in-box requires a more substantial investment of space. Finding a mint-in-box playset means that for decades, it was painstakingly preserved in a collection or in storage, accumulating only minor cosmetic imperfections in all that time. Best yet, the gorgeous box art by William George remains in mint condition, its dynamic action and striking color providing a stunning collection centerpiece. All of this, of course, rests on the lucky winner of the auction being able to resist the temptation to crack open the box and play with the set. After all, no true He-Man collector hasn’t at least wanted to pick up a Snake Mountain microphone and declare themselves “The Voice Of Snake Mountainnnnn.”

What’s your favorite Masters of the Universe playset? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!