This Vintage Star Wars Find Has Everyone Talking for All the Wrong Reasons

There’s no denying the massive demand for vintage action figures and toys. Over the last few years the value of some of these toys has skyrocketed, prompting even outsiders to get into the hobby. Of course, it completely depends on the time you can dedicate, contacts you can leverage, and most importantly, your disposable income. Not everyone will be able to afford vintage Kenner Star Wars figures with double telescoping lightsabers, but there are plenty of other lower-value figures in the line to go around. While these Kenner figures are likely at the top of the vintage action figure collecting pyramid, the fact that they were released between 1978 and 1986 means the resemblance to their respective characters isn’t very strong.

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In fact, some of these highly coveted figures almost look like caricatures of iconic Star Wars characters. Nowhere is this more apparent than the 1985 Power of the Force Han Solo (In Carbonite Chamber), as showcased by this fan on Reddit. While the manufacturer did a great job on the figure’s hair and eyes, especially compared to previous editions, they left a bit too much around his chin and neck. This eventually became a running joke in the community, dubbing the figure with names like ‘Thyroid Solo’ and ‘Han Swolo’. In fact, instead of congratulating the fan on finding the figure at a car boot sale (equivalent to a flea market or swap meet) for £1 (roughly $1.36), the comments section is filled with hilarious jokes about the figure’s unfortunate proportions.

Star Wars Fans Can’t Stop Poking Fun At This Kenner Han Solo Figure

Apart from the misshapen neckline, this Han Solo figure is actually a great adaptation of the iconic smuggler-turned-hero, especially for the time. When new, it also came with a mold of the Carbonite Chamber he was imprisoned in during the events of The Empire Strikes Back. However, it seems it is mostly remembered for making Han look he needs to go for an actual run instead of just a Kessel Run. A few of the comments pointed out that his lack of a chin makes him look like Edgar the Bug, the antagonist in the first Men in Black movie. While that would be one hell of a crossover, there are also comparisons to Big Ed from 90 Day Fiancé, who is mostly known for looking like he doesn’t have a neck. Some kinder fans have even compared him to a younger John Goodman.

While this is hilarious, the value of this figure is actually no laughing matter. Since it was a part of Kenner’s famed ‘Last 17’, meaning the last 17 Star Wars figures the manufacturer released, it’s worth quite a lot, even though it’s unboxed. These last 17 figures are pretty hard to come by, as Kenner reduced production and distribution by the time they were released. It isn’t clear whether OP managed to get the Carbonite Chamber as well, but a quick search reveals that it could be worth between $250 to $500. Of course, there are a lot of conditions to consider, but the fact that they managed to find the figure at a flea market for just over a dollar makes it one hell of a find and a great deal.