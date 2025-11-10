5 Image Comics Heroes Who’d Make Great Avengers

The Avengers have earned their reputation as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with some of the most formidable characters in comics joining the team over the decades. Some members of the group are amazing fighters like Captain America, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. Some are super geniuses like Iron Man and Hank Pym. Some are straight up powerhouses like Thor, Captain Marvel, and the Scarlet Witch. It takes a special kind of hero to be an Avenger. The great thing about comics is that every company has these kinds of heroes, and many of them would find a place with Marvel’s most powerful team.

Image Comics is the home to some of the greatest heroes in comics, whether they be superheroes, scientists, or people empowered by mystical forces. While not all of them would fit in with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, there are some who would definitely fit with the team. These five Image heroes would make amazing Avengers, each of them bringing something special to the group.

5) Grant McKay from Black Science

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Black Science is a brilliant sci-fi comic, and it introduced readers to Grant McKay. McKay is a scientist who created the Pillar, a machine that allows people to move through the multiverse. He faced off against everything that you could imagine on his journeys, from the supernatural to the superhuman. In a lot of ways, he’s basically Hank Pym. He’s a man who deals with his own mental issues, sometimes succeeding, sometimes failing, but he always keeps going, trying to do the right thing as he sees it. He has all of the tools an Avenger would need to be a key member of the team.

4) Invincible

Image Courtesy of Image COmics

Invincible starred numerous great heroes, and many among them would make great Avengers. However, we all know who would make the best: Invincible. The young hero has everything a member of Marvel’s greatest team needs. He’s superlatively powerful and durable, able to fight against the toughest beings in his universe. He’s smart and skilled, able to hold his own against enemies who are more powerful than him. Finally, he’s a tenacious hero who never gives up. He has all of the tangibles and intangibles that a great Avenger needs. He’s also friends with a member of the team anyway, having met Spider-Man, so that’s another feather in his cap when it comes to being a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

3) Savage Dragon

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The Savage Dragon is one of the oldest remaining Image series. The Dragon was the best superpowered cop in Chicago, and worked with the greatest heroes around. He survived nearly everything thrown at him, creating a legacy that he would pass down to his children. He understands how to work with a team, can survive even the most hellacious beating, is a smart, crafty fighter, and is as strong as he needs to be. He’s basically been a member of an Avengers-like team on his Earth, so he would make an excellent member of Marvel’s greatest team. While his level of violence might be something that the rest of the team looks down upon, he would still be an asset to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

2) Persephone

Image Courtesy of Image COmics

The Wicked + The Divine followed the exploits of the Pantheon. Every 90 years, twelve people are given the power of gods. They are loved. They are hated, and in two years they are all dead. However, there was a secret 13th member of the Pantheon, one that was diametrically opposed to Ananke, the old woman appears with very iteration of the group: Persephone. In the modern day, Persephone was a girl named Laura, who was a fan of the Pantheon. She was one of the most powerful members of the group, able to manifest energy tendrils that could tear anyone apart. She always fought for what she felt was right, trying to save the lives of those she considered innocent. She would make an excellent Avenger; she would be popular, and her powers would make her a heavy hitter for the team. Plus, they could help her work through her own issues, because they’ve all experienced similar tribulations to her.

1) Old Man Prophet

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Prophet is peak comic sci-fi, presenting readers with a war in the galaxy’s far future. The hero of the story is Old Man Prophet. The Earth Empire used the DNA of hero John Prophet to create their army, and Old Man Prophet rebelled against the empire for its actions against the people of the galaxy, leading an army made up of aliens. After the defeat of the Empire, he went into hibernation, only awakening when the Earth Empire’s sleeper army awoke and tried to retake the galaxy. Old Man Prophet is a ridiculously skilled fighter and tactician, and would be a perfect Avenger. In fact, there’s a good chance that he would rise to leader of the team because of his myriad skills.

