Albany Comic-Con Auctions Art to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

Next weekend, the Albany Comic-Con will sponsor an all-day silent auction, being held concurrently with the one-day convention on Sunday, with the proceeds going to benefit the Capital District Ronald McDonald House.Artists like Joe Sinnott, Lee Moder and Fred Hembeck have contributed sketches and pieces of art depicting an array of comic book heroes from Batgirl to The Thing for the acution, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10 at the Albany Holiday Inn on Wolf Road. Jim Starlin, J.M. DeMatteis, Ron Marz, David Gallaher and many more will be in appearance at the show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day.According to a press release made available by the convention,
