Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Evangeline Lilly Teases a New Direction For Hope Van Dyne

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be on Marvel’s line-up for 2022 and it will see the return of many beloved characters, including Evangeline Lilly‘s Wasp. After the movie was announced, Lilly posted on Instagram, “Quantumania ???????? Now THAT’s the best idea I’ve heard in a while.” Now, the star is expanding on her return to the character. According to The Direct, Lilly recently did an interview with Beyond the Mouse and teased a new direction for Hope Van Dyne.

“I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing,” Lilly explained. “Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She’s going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going ‘well hang on a minute.’ We’re all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going ‘Woah, we aren’t supposed to just be men with boobs’. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we’re exploring that right now through our stories.”

She added, “I’m really excited. I can’t give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we’re going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way.”

In addition to Lilly, the new movie will see the return of Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

Pfeiffer recently posted to Instagram, sharing the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania logo. She wrote, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Coming 2022!” This is the first mention of the movie’s expected release date. If accurate, it will make 2022 a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of theatrical releases. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected in theaters on May 6, 2022, Black Panther 2 on July 8, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on November 11, 2022.