Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Portrait Done Out of Rubik’s Cubes

The Internet can be a cruel and harsh place, but sometimes it’s magical and delightfully random. A recent Instagram post falls under the latter category, showing off Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s handsome mug with a display of Rubik’s Cubes.

Did you spend your whole childhood failing to solve a Rubik’s Cube? Well, it turns out they can serve a purpose beyond driving you crazy. Apparently, they can also be art supplies! In fact, Giovanni Contardi is known for his Rubik’s Cube art, which he creates by using hundreds of the puzzles to create portraits.

From Justin Timberlake to Iron Man to Will Smith, the artist has tons of creations, which have been displayed at Gallery 104 in New York.

Contardi’s newest creation of The Rock took 725 Rubik’s Cubes and is something the artist has been “wanting to create” for quite some time. “I was honoured to make this piece in collaboration with @wwe,” he adds.

The artist also called The Rock “a big source of inspiration in regard to getting sh*t done.” He certainly isn’t wrong there, considering how hard Johnson works every day to stay in tip-top shape in addition to his intense acting career.

The Rock even shared Contardi’s work on his own Instagram, writing, “Holy shit @jvenb this is dope.”



“Thank you man for the love,” he added, “And the fact that it took a record setting 725 Rubik’s Cubes due to the size of my big ass face is also great for the ego. Amazing job!”

In addition to a busy 2018, which gave us Rock-lead features such as Skyscraper and Rampage, the actor has 15 upcoming projects listed on IMDB. He’s currently signed on to multiple sequels, including Suicide Squad, San Andreas, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Johnson can also be seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise in 2020 alongside Emily Blunt. Next year, you can see him in Hobbs and Shaw, a spin-off movie from The Fast and the Furious franchise, starring him and Jason Statham. He’ll also be teaming up with another Fast and Furious alum, Gal Gadot, for Rawson Marshall Thurber‘s Red Notice.

The star is currently in production for the Big Trouble in Little China sequel, which recently garnered some comments from the original film’s star, Kurt Russell.

To view more of Giovanni Contardi’s Rubik’s Cube art, follow him on Instagram.