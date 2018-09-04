Facebook Is Down but the Twitter Reactions Are Hilarious

No, the apocalypse is not upon us though it may feel that way if you’re a regular user of Facebook, Instagram, and a few other social media platforms today. Users around the world attempted to log in today only to discover that the services weren’t just being slow or finicky. They’re in a full-fledged outage. So, what do you do when Facebook is down?

You head on over to Twitter to air your grievances and post some hilarious memes in the process.

Now, it’s important to note that not all of Facebook is down. According to Down Detector the various social media outages appear to have started around 4:48 p.m. ET, and for Facebook specifically while there are trouble spots in a number of places around the world it’s the northeastern United States as well as the Philippines, India, and areas of South America that have been hit. Some Facebook users have reported receiving an error message on both the desktop site and mobile noting that “Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”

It’s not clear what the cause of the outage is at this time.

While no doubt users will be frantically trying to see if the outage is over every few minutes — no judgment here. We know how important Facebook is to a person’s day — but we’re definitely appreciating all of the humor the somewhat stressful situation is inspiring. We also just really love memes so if Facebook is down for you or you’re just looking for a laugh, read on to check out how Twitter is handling the Facebook outage.

