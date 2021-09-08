Forza Horizon 5 Reveals Massive List of Cars

Xbox and Turn 10 Studios shared the car list for Forza Horizon 5 this week, and it’s a big one. The list encompasses all different kinds of vehicles from years and years ago to modern ones with some of the most popular and obscure makes included, too. For those planning on picking up the game when it launches or sometime afterwards, the best part about the list other than your favorite vehicle being on it is that it’s not even finished yet.

You can check out the full list of vehicles that we know of so far here through the Forza site. It’s better to just look at it that way simply because the list is far too long and organized to represent here, but suffice it to say that the list is a long one. It’s organized according to the vehicle manufacturers which are listed in alphabetical order, and at the time of publishing, it has over 400 vehicles listed. Between now and the game’s release date, we’ll see even more vehicles added to this list as well as reveals of the cars through different images like the one below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Did somebody say car reveal? 👀



As teased on Let's ¡Go! today, we're announcing hundreds of cars available day one in #ForzaHorizon5



We'll also be expanding this list with new cars and manufacturers leading up to launch, so check back often for updates.https://t.co/ZPZ39m4HjZ pic.twitter.com/2FapJpxLP4 — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) September 7, 2021

“Starting today, we’re announcing hundreds of cars available to acquire and drive on day one of Forza Horizon 5 – but stay tuned, because this isn’t the final list for launch date,” a preview of the plans for Forza Horizon 5’s vehicle list said. “We’ll be expanding it with even more cars and manufacturers in the weeks leading up to Nov. 9, so be sure to check back regularly for all the latest updates.”

In addition to those new vehicles that’ll be confirmed between now and the time the game releases, Forza Horizon 5 will expectedly continue to add to its vehicle roster after the game releases. Players able to expand their collections through the completion of seasonal content via the Festival Playlist.

“What’s more, the car roster of Forza Horizon 5 will evolve further beyond its initial release,” the car list preview continued. “As you saw in Forza Horizon 4, we introduced both new-to-franchise cars and brought back fan favorites in the Festival Playlist. By completing seasonal content, players expand their garage with new cars and rewards every week. We’re excited to bring the Festival Playlist to Forza Horizon 5, and we’ll have more to share on that in the future.”

Forza Horizon 5 is scheduled to launch on November 5th.