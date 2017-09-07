From Thunderbolts to Dark Avengers: An In-Depth Roster Analysis

As we previously informed you a couple of weeks ago, Marvel’s hit series Thunderbolts, about a group of villains serving time by going on dangerous missions for the government, is undergoing a makeover. The title is changing over to Dark Avengers with the 175th issue of the series coming to stores this week. We gave you a quick rundown of the roster change previously, but here’s the more in-depth report about who these characters are, with a little help from our friends at Marvel!Luke Cage will once again be leading this group of rouges, but he’ll get some familiar and evil faces, some of which he was just trading blows with in the pages of New Avengers. According to writer Jeff Parker, “He is not happy at the beginning of this arc. These Dark Avengers characters have messed with his personal life, something he is incredible protective of. It’s not a good mix.” Parker sees a chance with this new team to tap more into the roots of Cage’s past, when he himself wasn’t always on the straight and narrow. Other members of this bag o’villainy include mega powerhouse Skaar, the son of Hulk. An alien refugee, he recently turned against several of his teammates in a battle with the Avengers, and now he’s onboard to help with the management of the team. Series artist Declan Shalvey is looking forward to drawing the figure, stating, “It’s an interesting take on The Hulk. They’re always known as brutes and monsters; Skaar is a fighter, but he is primarily a warrior. Drawing a Hulk interacting with something like that huge sword changes his physicality in a big way, for me. Joining Skaar is Toxic Doxie, a Norman Osborn loyalist, she is a specialist in chemicals and biology, which she’s used to craft herself persona very similar to that of the Scarlet Witch.

