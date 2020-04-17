High School Musical Fans Are Devastated That Zac Efron Didn’t Sing During Disney Family Singalong

Much like last week’s brand new episode of Saturday Night Live, Disney brought some extra joy into people’s homes last night with the Disney Family Singalong. The event featured appearances by many celebrity guests from the comfort of their own homes, including the cast of Avengers: Endgame, who paid tribute to healthcare workers during the show. The event also featured a performance of “We’re All in This Together” from many of the original cast members of High School Musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Ashley Tisdale, and Lucas Grabeel. The exciting moment also featured a brief appearance by Zac Efron, but much to the Internet’s dismay, the actor didn’t participate in the song.

“We’re all in this together – no kidding! Tune in to the #DisneyFamilySingalong tonight at 8|7c on ABC for a night of fun the Wildcat Way,” @ABCNetwork tweeted. You can check out the video of the cast singing in the tweet below:

We’re all in this together – no kidding! Tune in to the #DisneyFamilySingalong tonight at 8|7c on ABC for a night of fun the Wildcat Way ❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/4syE0Qpeoh — ABC (@ABCNetwork) April 16, 2020

While many people enjoyed the High School Musical reunion, others took to Twitter to express their dismay over the lack of Efron. You can check out some of the best tweets below…

Zac Efron introducing and not performing with the rest of the High School musical kids made my heart hurt but glad he was involved and that the entire cast came back for this. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/JvlyGzwO3N — Jacklyn Krol (@JacklynKrol) April 17, 2020

This could’ve been much better with Zac Efron singing as well…



–because dude, HSM wouldn’t be HSM without THE Troy Bolton 🥺 • #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/nX9Nda3vB7 — Ranzelle (@ranzellemf) April 17, 2020

Finding out zac efron didn’t sing with the rest of the cast is just yet another major fuck you from 2020 #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/zRePBAKNt5 — Lee Herbert (@leeherbz_) April 17, 2020

They really had a High School Musical reunion without Zac Efron singing #DisneyFamilySingalong

😒 pic.twitter.com/bJJv7P0OPn — Kel Thee Stallion (@ngrnprncss) April 17, 2020

BREAKING: Live footage of Disney after we all sat through the sing along for Zac Efron to only introduce the cast. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/2PV0dnUEaO — J. Bregy (@Julia_Bregyyy) April 17, 2020

ME RAGING ON THE STREETS AFTER SEEING WHAT ZAC EFRON REALLY DID FOR THE #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/3Fucu2w8kg — 2000sfangirl (@2000sfangirl) April 17, 2020

Zac Efron sung in greatest showman but he couldn’t sing on a HSM zoom call???? Excuse you sir #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/FTRIuILF7U — alyssa (@itsalyssa_12) April 17, 2020

me realizing that zac efron was just introducing the cast of high school musical and not actually singing with them #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/IlSy9jrtUE — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 17, 2020

Did you enjoy the Disney Family Singalong? Were you bummed that Zac Efron didn’t sing? Tell us in the comments!

High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High School Musical 3, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available to stream on Disney+.