High School Musical Fans Are Devastated That Zac Efron Didn’t Sing During Disney Family Singalong

Much like last week’s brand new episode of Saturday Night Live, Disney brought some extra joy into […]

Much like last week’s brand new episode of Saturday Night Live, Disney brought some extra joy into people’s homes last night with the Disney Family Singalong. The event featured appearances by many celebrity guests from the comfort of their own homes, including the cast of Avengers: Endgame, who paid tribute to healthcare workers during the show. The event also featured a performance of “We’re All in This Together” from many of the original cast members of High School Musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Ashley Tisdale, and Lucas Grabeel. The exciting moment also featured a brief appearance by Zac Efron, but much to the Internet’s dismay, the actor didn’t participate in the song.

“We’re all in this together – no kidding! Tune in to the #DisneyFamilySingalong tonight at 8|7c on ABC for a night of fun the Wildcat Way,” @ABCNetwork tweeted. You can check out the video of the cast singing in the tweet below:

While many people enjoyed the High School Musical reunion, others took to Twitter to express their dismay over the lack of Efron. You can check out some of the best tweets below…

Hearts Are Hurting

Troy Bolton IS High School Musical

2020 Is Bad Enough

“This Is Not What I Want”

Is Disney Mocking Us?

The Anger Is Real

Can We Rewrite the Stars?

An Outrage

Zac Said, “Not Today!”

Did you enjoy the Disney Family Singalong? Were you bummed that Zac Efron didn’t sing? Tell us in the comments!

High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High School Musical 3, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available to stream on Disney+. 

