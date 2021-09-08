Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho Drops Chilling New Trailer

After a number of delays, filmmaker Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho was finally unveiled to audiences earlier this week at the Venice Film Festival, with audiences given even more glimpses into the stylish thriller with an all-new trailer. While the filmmaker has never shied away from embracing genre elements for his various adventures, Wright has been making it clear from the early stages of the development of this film that it will be a more straightforward thriller, which we can expect to be overflowing with style despite not having Wright’s signature wit. Check out the trailer for Last Night in Soho above before it hits theaters on October 29th.

The film is described, “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

In addition to letting audiences know this would be a more straightforward experience, he also detailed how he drew unexpected inspiration from his own life when developing the concept.

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker revealed to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

The film was originally slated to land in theaters in September of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic first seeing the film delayed to April of this year, before being pushed once more to October, landing in theaters just in time for Halloween.

Last Night in Soho hits theaters on October 29th.

